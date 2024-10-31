Gildan Activewear Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $131.5 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $127.4 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.8 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $891.1 million from $869.9 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

