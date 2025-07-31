Gildan Activewear Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $137.9 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $58.4 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.9 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $918.5 million from $862.2 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.9 Mln. vs. $58.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $918.5 Mln vs. $862.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.56

