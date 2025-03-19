Gildan Activewear Inc. to Participate in CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference on March 26, 2025

Gildan Activewear executives will discuss company insights at the CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference on March 26, 2025.

Gildan Activewear Inc. announced that its CEO Glenn J. Chamandy, CFO Luca Barile, and SVP Jessy Hayem will engage in a fireside chat and hold one-on-one investor meetings during the 28th Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference in Toronto on March 26, 2025. Gildan, a prominent manufacturer of everyday apparel, offers a range of products including activewear, underwear, and socks, serving various customers such as wholesale distributors, retailers, and global brands. With a commitment to sustainability and high labor, environmental, and governance standards, Gildan operates vertically integrated manufacturing facilities across multiple regions, including Central America and Asia. More information about the company and its ESG initiatives can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Gildan's participation in the prestigious CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference demonstrates its commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders, enhancing transparency and investor relations.

The involvement of top executives, including the CEO and CFO, signals confidence in the company’s strategic goals and financial position, which can positively influence investor perception.

The mention of Gildan’s strong commitment to ESG practices showcases the company’s focus on sustainability and responsible business operations, appealing to socially conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of participation in investor meetings may imply a need for increased investor confidence, which could indicate underlying concerns about the company's current performance or future outlook.



The focus on ESG practices might suggest that the company is attempting to address potential criticisms or scrutiny in these areas, indicating previous shortcomings or challenges.



Gildan's reliance on international manufacturing, particularly in Bangladesh, may expose the company to risks associated with labor practices and environmental regulations, which could negatively impact its reputation and operational stability.

FAQ

What is the date of Gildan's participation in the CIBC Retail Conference?

Gildan will participate in the CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference on March 26, 2025.

Who will represent Gildan at the conference?

Glenn J. Chamandy, Luca Barile, and Jessy Hayem will represent Gildan at the conference.

What type of products does Gildan manufacture?

Gildan manufactures everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and socks.

In which regions does Gildan market its products?

Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Where are Gildan's manufacturing facilities located?

Gildan's manufacturing facilities are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh.

MONTREAL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President & Chief Executive Officer; Luca Barile, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 28



th



Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.







About Gildan







Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.



®



, American Apparel



®



, Comfort Colors



®



, GOLDTOE



®



, and Peds



®



, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion



®



.





Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.





www.gildancorp.com





.











Investor inquiries:







Jessy Hayem, CFA





Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations





and Global Communications





(514) 744-8511









jhayem@gildan.com











Media inquiries:







Genevieve Gosselin





Director, Global Communications





and Corporate Marketing





(514) 343-8814









communications@gildan.com











