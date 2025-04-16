Gildan Activewear Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 29

Gildan Activewear Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, with a conference call to follow.

Gildan Activewear Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing specific numbers and entering a passcode, with a replay available for one week. The company, known for manufacturing basic apparel including activewear, underwear, and socks, operates internationally with a focus on sustainability and governance practices. For further details on Gildan’s ESG initiatives and products, the company directs individuals to its website. Investor and media contact information is also provided in the release.

Gildan Activewear is set to report its Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and regular communication with stakeholders.

A conference call and live audio webcast will be held to discuss the results, providing investors and analysts with direct access to company insights.

Gildan's extensive product portfolio andglobal marketpresence suggest a strong competitive position within the everyday apparel industry, catering to diverse customer segments.

The company's focus on industry-leading labor, environmental, and governance practices through its ESG program highlights a commitment to sustainability which is increasingly important to investors and consumers alike.

When will Gildan report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Gildan Activewear Inc. will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025.

How can I access Gildan's conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 in Canada and the U.S., or (646) 307-1963 internationally.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Gildan's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available for 7 days starting at 8:00 PM EST on April 29, 2025.

What products does Gildan manufacture?

Gildan manufactures everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and socks, for various customers and markets.

Full Release



MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 4627819#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 8:00 PM EST by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will be available at the following link:



Gildan Q1 2025 audio webcast.









About Gildan







Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan



, American Apparel



, Comfort Colors



, GOLDTOE



, and Peds



, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion



.





Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at



www.gildancorp.com



.











Investor inquiries:







Jessy Hayem, CFA





Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations





and Global Communications





(514) 744-8511







jhayem@gildan.com









Media inquiries:







Genevieve Gosselin





Director, Global Communications





and Corporate Marketing





(514) 343-8814







communications@gildan.com









