Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.07, changing hands as low as $37.70 per share. Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIL's low point in its 52 week range is $26.10 per share, with $43.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.98.

