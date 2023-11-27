Gildan Activewear (GIL) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 26.99 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.26 to a high of 30.63 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.44% from the latest reported closing price of 35.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gildan Activewear. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIL is 0.48%, a decrease of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 156,527K shares. The put/call ratio of GIL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 12,457K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 11,442K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,663K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,997K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,828K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 9,906K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,879K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,212K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 67.39% over the last quarter.

Gildan Activewear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy.

