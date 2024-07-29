Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Post Q2 Earnings: Factors to Note

As Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL prepares to announce its second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 1 before market open, investors are keenly watching for insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.



Gildan Activewear’s focus on expanding its activewear segment is likely to have been a pivotal factor in the upcoming earnings report. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $851.9 million, which indicates an increase of 1.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line is also expected to have risen year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has declined by a couple of cents to 71 cents over the past 30 days, it still suggests an increase of 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Gildan Activewear has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Montreal, Canada-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 13.5%.

Factors to Consider

Gildan Activewear's concentrated efforts on key product lines, particularly in the activewear segment, are expected to have contributed to top-line growth in the second quarter. By focusing on high-demand items such as fleece and ring-spun t-shirts, the company is capitalizing on consumer preferences.



Gildan Activewear's renewed emphasis on strengthening relationships with retail partners is likely to have boosted revenues. By prioritizing these partnerships and becoming the preferred supplier, Gildan can ensure better product placement and more significant shelf presence in stores.



Signs of stabilization and recovery in international markets are promising for Gildan's revenue prospects. The company's focused, localized approach to international markets, tailored to meet specific regional demands, positions it well to grow market share.



Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, continued softness in the hosiery and underwear category is a concern. The last reported quarter saw a significant 10% decline in this category, driven by an unfavorable product mix and the expiration of the Under Armour license. Additionally, the ongoing trend of consumers trading down to lower-priced alternatives could pressure Gildan's ability to maintain pricing power and profitability in this highly competitive market.



Also, margins remain a critical area to monitor, with potential concerns stemming from any deleverage in the SG&A rate.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gildan Activewear this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Gildan Activewear currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), thus making the surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

