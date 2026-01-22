Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gildan Activewear is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gildan Activewear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GIL has moved about 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -0.4%. This means that Gildan Activewear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Steven Madden (SHOO). The stock is up 8.6% year-to-date.

In Steven Madden's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gildan Activewear is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.7% so far this year, so GIL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Steven Madden falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Gildan Activewear and Steven Madden. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

