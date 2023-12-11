News & Insights

Gildan Activewear CEO Glenn Chamandy Resigns, Vince Tyra To Succeed

December 11, 2023

(RTTNews) - Apparel manufacturer, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), Monday said its Chief Executive Officer and President Glenn Chamandy has stepped down from the position and will be replaced by Vince Tyra, effective February 12, 2024.

Earlier, Tyra worked as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions at Houchens Industries.

Tyra was earlier President of Fruit of the Loom, where he was instrumental in turning around the company before selling it to Berkshire Hathaway.

Till Tyra assumes the CEO role, Director Craig Leavitt will act as interim CEO and President, the company said in a statement.

Gildan's stock closed at $36.52, down 1.85% on Friday on the New York Stock exchange.

