Gildan Activewear Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Gildan Activewear Inc. has announced the appointment of co-founder Glenn J. Chamandy as President and CEO, with Michael Kneeland stepping in as the new non-executive Chair of the Board. The leadership reshuffle comes with a promise of renewed focus on the company’s growth and operational strategy, aiming to leverage Gildan’s 40-year history and strong foundation for future success. The company also confirmed the upcoming annual shareholder meeting where the current directors, including Chamandy and Kneeland, will be up for election.

