$GILD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GILD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $604,997,859 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GILD:
$GILD Insider Trading Activity
$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 401,825 shares for an estimated $37,898,045.
- MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 213,047 shares for an estimated $19,398,445.
- JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,870 shares for an estimated $3,658,276.
- JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355
$GILD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 800 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 851 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 14,680,161 shares (+79.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,230,784,698
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 11,665,593 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $978,043,317
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,653,075 shares (+723.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,174,537
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,739,526 shares (+1702.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $397,361,859
- AMUNDI removed 4,596,188 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $424,549,885
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 3,767,900 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $315,900,736
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,825,896 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,028,013
$GILD Government Contracts
We have seen $132,456 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LENACAPAVIR TABS & INJECTIONS: $47,796
- LENACAPAVIR: $47,796
- SULENCA INJ AND TABLETS: $14,937
- SULENCA INJ: $14,937
- SUNLENCA 300MG TAB,PKT,5: $3,882
$GILD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 12/24.
