$GILD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GILD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $604,997,859 of trading volume.

$GILD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GILD:

$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 401,825 shares for an estimated $37,898,045 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 213,047 shares for an estimated $19,398,445 .

. JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,870 shares for an estimated $3,658,276 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

$GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 800 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 851 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GILD Government Contracts

We have seen $132,456 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 12/24.

