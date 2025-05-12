$GILD stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GILD stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $532,110,320 of trading volume.

$GILD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GILD:

$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 164,211 shares for an estimated $15,094,013 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

$GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 859 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 946 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GILD Government Contracts

We have seen $117,519 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GILD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$GILD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.