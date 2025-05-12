$GILD stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GILD stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $532,110,320 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GILD:
$GILD Insider Trading Activity
$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531.
- MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 164,211 shares for an estimated $15,094,013.
- JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GILD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 859 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 946 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 18,223,410 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,041,933,090
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,487,673 shares (+145.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $968,746,355
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,470,737 shares (+97.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $612,996,080
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,842,566 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $447,307,821
- AMUNDI removed 4,596,188 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $424,549,885
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,251,269 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $476,354,691
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,853,443 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,942,529
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GILD Government Contracts
We have seen $117,519 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LENACAPAVIR TABS & INJECTIONS: $47,796
- LENACAPAVIR: $47,796
- SULENCA INJ: $14,937
- SUNLENCA 300MG TAB,PKT,5: $3,882
- SUNLENCA 300MG TAB,PKT,4: $3,105
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$GILD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$GILD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GILD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GILD forecast page.
$GILD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025
- An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025
You can track data on $GILD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.