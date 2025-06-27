$GILD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GILD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $542,347,635 of trading volume.

$GILD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GILD:

$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 312,785 shares for an estimated $31,570,576 .

. JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,000 shares for an estimated $3,341,073 .

. DANIEL PATRICK O'DAY (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,104,192.

$GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 934 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 1,008 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GILD Government Contracts

We have seen $36,819 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 06/06, 05/05 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/07 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/14.

on 03/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/16.

on 04/16. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$GILD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

$GILD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.