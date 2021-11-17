Gilbert Nathan Is The Independent Director of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) And They Just Picked Up 5.6% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Gilbert Nathan, recently paid US$5.57 per share to buy US$139k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 5.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Alto Ingredients Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP & Chief Commercial Officer, James Sneed, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$601k worth of shares at a price of US$6.01 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.35. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 193.16k shares worth US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 178.93k shares, for US$1.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Alto Ingredients shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ALTO Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of Alto Ingredients

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.7% of Alto Ingredients shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Alto Ingredients Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Alto Ingredients insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Alto Ingredients you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

