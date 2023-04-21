News & Insights

GILBERT DUPONT Maintains GL Events (EPA:GLO) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, GILBERT DUPONT maintained coverage of GL Events (EPA:GLO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:GLO / GL Events Shares Held by Institutions

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 28.90% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in GL Events. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLO is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 738K shares.

