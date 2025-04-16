Gilat Wins Multimillion Defense Deal for Antenna Technology

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT recently announced that its defense division, Gilat Defense, secured a multimillion-dollar order from a leading global defense organization. The contract involves the supply of cutting-edge antenna technology, which will be integrated into the organization’s advanced communication systems. Deliveries under this order are expected to commence toward the end of 2025.

Gilat’s antenna solutions are engineered to deliver secure and resilient connectivity, even in the most challenging operational environments. These capabilities are critical for defense organizations that require uninterrupted communication across remote and high-risk terrains.

Management highlighted that the order builds upon a long-standing and trusted partnership, emphasizing the confidence of global defense partners in Gilat’s ability to deliver mission-critical technology. This deal reflects Gilat’s commitment to supporting strategic defense operations with reliable, high-performance communication solutions tailored for the most demanding environments.

Recently, the company announced that Gilat Defense has been awarded a significant contract to provide sustainment and support services for Satellite Transportable Terminal (STT) units used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The deal, which covers a base program with extension options for up to five years, is valued at up to $23 million.

Gilat Strengthens Defense SATCOM Market

The global defense SATCOM market is set for robust growth as military forces worldwide shift toward next-generation satellite communication technologies. Gilat, with its extensive experience in satellite networking and strong dedication to serving defense agencies, is well-equipped to seize these emerging opportunities. Through ongoing investments in secure, reliable and high-performance SATCOM solutions, the company is poised to broaden its reach and influence within the global military communications sector.

In March 2025, the company announced a new $6 million contract for its SkyEdge II-c satellite communications platform. The deal, awarded by a military organization in the Asia-Pacific region, solidifies Gilat’s market position in delivering highly secure, resilient and advanced satellite communications solutions for mission-critical defense operations. The contract highlights Gilat’s expanding footprint in the defense sector as the company continues to provide robust SATCOM solutions that enable military forces to operate efficiently across the diverse and challenging backdrop.

In February 2025, GILT announced the formation of its new Defense Division to address the increasing demand for secure government and military SATCOM solutions. Gilat Defense unifies the expertise of Gilat, Gilat DataPath and Gilat Wavestream under one umbrella to deliver end-to-end, mission-critical SATCOM solutions for military, homeland security and government agencies. In January 2025, GILT announced that its wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, secured contracts exceeding $5 million. These deals, awarded by the DoD and various international defense forces, involve DKET terminals and Field Service Representative (FSR) support.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s net sales grew 3% year over year, driven by steady traction in the defense and IFC sectors, with a higher volume of orders and awards. Management projects 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $47 million to $53 million.

Gilat restructured its organization as part of its growth strategy, effective Jan. 1, 2025. It will present financial results under three categories - Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru. The new structure improves focus on key markets and gives investors better insight into Gilat’s business and growth opportunities.

Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 23.7% in the past six months against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's decline of 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

