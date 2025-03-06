Gilat Wins $6M Defense Contract in Asia-Pacific, Stock Soars 14%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT recently announced a new $6 million contract for its SkyEdge II-c satellite communications platform. The deal, awarded by a military organization in the Asia-Pacific region, solidifies Gilat’s market position in delivering highly secure, resilient and advanced satellite communications solutions for mission-critical defense operations. The contract highlights Gilat’s expanding footprint in the defense sector as the company continues to provide robust SATCOM solutions that enable military forces to operate efficiently across the diverse and challenging backdrop.



The new order, scheduled for delivery over the next three months, is likely to support both fixed and mobile sites, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for demanding military operations. It also features robust air interface cybersecurity to protect sensitive defense operations. Following the deal announcement, GILT’s shares jumped 13.64% in trading and closed at $7.58 on March 5.

GILT Focuses on the Emerging Defense SATCOM Market

The global defense SATCOM market is expected to grow as military forces adopt next-generation satellite communication technologies. With its deep expertise in satellite networking and a commitment to support global defense organizations, Gilat is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand. The company’s continued investment in secure, efficient and resilient SATCOM technologies will enable it to expand its presence in the global military market.



In February 2025, GILT announced the formation of its new Defense Division to address the increasing demand for secure government and military SATCOM solutions. Gilat Defense unifies the expertise of Gilat, Gilat DataPath and Gilat Wavestream under one umbrella to deliver end-to-end, mission-critical SATCOM solutions for military, homeland security and government agencies.



Gilat Defense will make its official debut at Satellite 2025 in Washington, DC, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore its latest innovations.



In January 2025, GILT announced that its wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, secured contracts exceeding $5 million. These deals, awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and various international defense forces, involve DKET terminals and Field Service Representative (FSR) support. The projects will be executed worldwide over the next 12 months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price and Consensus

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote

In the last reported quarter, the company’s net sales reached $78.1 million, up 3% from a year ago, driven by steady traction in the defense and in-flight connectivity (IFC) sectors, with a higher volume of orders and awards. Witnessing the growth trajectory, management projects 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $47 million to $53 million.



As part of its growth strategy, Gilat has restructured its organization into three primary divisions effective Jan. 1, 2025. It will present financial results under three categories - Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru. The new structure improves focus on key markets and gives investors better insight into Gilat’s business and growth opportunities.

Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 72.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 37.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET. IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.