Gilat Unveils Defense Division to Strengthen SATCOM Solutions

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT has announced the formation of its new Defense Division to address the increasing demand for secure government and military SATCOM (Satellite Communications) solutions.

Gilat Defense unifies the expertise of Gilat, Gilat DataPath and Gilat Wavestream under one umbrella to deliver end-to-end, mission-critical SATCOM solutions for military, homeland security and government agencies. With a strong focus on supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), NATO and allied forces, the division ensures high-performance, battle-proven connectivity in the toughest environments.

Gilat Defense will make its official debut at Satellite 2025 in Washington, DC, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore its latest innovations. Among the event’s key highlights are the newly launched GLT 1500 terminal, DataPath 2.6m antenna and the U.S.-made Aquarius DS Family of products, including Aquarius Pro DS and Aquarius E DS. These products are compliant with FAR 889 and future DFAR 5949 regulations.

With the launch of Gilat’s Defense Division, the company is reinforcing its commitment to providing advanced, secure and resilient SATCOM solutions that meet evolving defense needs.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price and Consensus

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote

Based in Petah Tikva, Israel, GILT is a top provider of satellite-based broadband services, including designing and manufacturing advanced equipment and innovative technology. Gilat’s solutions support a range of applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise services, In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting high service standards. Strength in the defense sector bodes well for Gilat, especially as demand for defense SATCOM solutions grows due to NGSO expansion and geopolitical events.

As part of its long-term strategy, Gilat plans to increase investments in R&D, sales and marketing within the Defense segment. This will allow the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities more efficiently while reinforcing its leadership in satellite communications.

Gilat recently released fourth-quarter 2024 financial results. Its Satellite Network revenues accounted for 62.8% of total net sales, amounting to $49.1 million. This marked a decline from the previous year’s $53.5 million, primarily due to the company’s exit from the Russian market. Despite this, Gilat remains focused on expanding its portfolio of secure satellite solutions tailored for government and military applications.

To streamline operations and enhance market focus, Gilat has restructured its organization into three primary divisions, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Moving forward, financial results will be reported under the categories of Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru. This restructuring will provide greater transparency for investors while allowing Gilat to focus on key market segments more efficiently.

Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 45.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 43.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider in Computer Technology Space

Some other stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Verint Systems Inc. VRNT and Salesforce, Inc. CRM. IDCC & VRNT presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CRM carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $9.3, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 158.4%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 59% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verint Systems’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.9, unchanged in the past 60 days. VRNT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 8.84%, . The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12%. Its shares have rallied 10.7% in the past three months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $10.02, unchanged in the past 60 days. CRM earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being 2.99%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14.7%. Its shares have gained 14.5% in the past six months.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

