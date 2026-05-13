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Gilat Satellite Swings To Profit In Q1, Reiterates FY26 Guidance; Stock Down

May 13, 2026 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT, GILT.F), a provider of satellite-based broadband communications, on Wednesday reported a first quarter profit versus a loss a year earlier as revenues increased.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Gilat Satellite currently trading 22.16 percent lower at $15.41

Quarterly profit was $5.23 million or $0.07 per share compared to a loss of $6.00 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.09 million versus $7.63 million, in the previous year.

Revenues increased to $110.47 million from $92.04 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company reiterated guidance by projecting revenue between $500 to $520 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $61 to $66 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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