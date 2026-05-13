Gilat Satellite Swings To Profit In Q1, Reiterates FY26 Guidance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT, GILT.F), a provider of satellite-based broadband communications, on Wednesday reported a first quarter profit versus a loss a year earlier as revenues increased.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Gilat Satellite currently trading 22.16 percent lower at $15.41

Quarterly profit was $5.23 million or $0.07 per share compared to a loss of $6.00 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.09 million versus $7.63 million, in the previous year.

Revenues increased to $110.47 million from $92.04 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company reiterated guidance by projecting revenue between $500 to $520 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $61 to $66 million.

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