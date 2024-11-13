News & Insights

Gilat Satellite reports Q3 EPS 14c, consensus 5c

November 13, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $74.6M, consensus $76.95M. Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, commented: “We performed strongly in the third quarter, achieving solid growth driven by our Satellite Network segment. This growth highlights the progress we are making in expanding our defense opportunities following our acquisition of DataPath at the end of 2023. This is highly encouraging for Gilat, as our defense business represents a rapidly growing strategic segment for the company. Our innovative satellite solutions are meeting the specialized demands of government and military customers, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner. In addition, our in-flight connectivity solutions continue to set new benchmarks for reliability and performance, addressing the increasing need for seamless airborne connectivity. Together, these efforts underscore our commitment to capturing growth in these critical markets.”

