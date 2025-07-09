Gilat Satellite Networks Secures Over $22 Million in New Orders from Global Satellite Operators

Gilat Satellite Networks secures over $22 million in orders, enhancing satellite connectivity for global operators over the next year.

Quiver AI Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its Commercial Division has secured over $22 million in orders from major satellite operators globally, with deliveries planned over the next year. This reflects the company's expanding role in providing advanced connectivity solutions across various satellite constellations, particularly in the In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) market, showcasing the trust operators have in Gilat's proven products. Gilat's offerings support high-performance satellite networks, enabling operators to meet increasing demands for connectivity across multiple applications. The company's president emphasized how these orders reinforce Gilat's position as a key player in satellite connectivity evolution, as the company continues to innovate within its multi-orbit portfolio.

Potential Positives

Gilat Satellite Networks has secured over $22 million in orders from leading satellite operators, highlighting their strong market demand and reputation in the satellite networking sector.

The new orders indicate Gilat's expanding role in the In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) market, positioning the company well for growth in this rapidly developing sector.

The press release emphasizes Gilat's field-proven products and capabilities, reinforcing operator trust and confidence in their solutions for large-scale deployments across various satellite constellations.

Gilat's commitment to innovation across its multi-orbit portfolio supports the increasing global demand for advanced connectivity solutions, enhancing their competitive edge in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future performance, including competition, loss of market share, and geopolitical issues related to Israel.



The press release does not disclose specific financial performance metrics or projections, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's growth and financial stability.



The reference to Israel's geopolitical situation presents potential risks that could impact the company's operations and stability, possibly deterring potential investors or partners.

FAQ

What recent orders did Gilat Satellite Networks receive?

Gilat received over $22 million in orders from leading satellite operators globally, scheduled for delivery over the next 12 months.

How is Gilat contributing to satellite connectivity?

Gilat supports advanced connectivity across GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations, particularly in the In-Flight Connectivity market.

What solutions does Gilat offer?

Gilat provides comprehensive offerings including ground segment infrastructure, system management, and specialized solutions for mobility and broadband services.

Who is Gilat's target market for their satellite solutions?

Gilat targets a diverse range of clients, including governments, enterprises, and sectors like aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure.

What emphasizes Gilat's market position?

The recent orders demonstrate satellite operators' trust in Gilat's high-performance, scalable products for next-generation satellite networks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GILT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GILT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GILT forecast page.

Full Release



PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that its Commercial Division has received over $22 million in orders from leading satellite operators around the world. The orders are scheduled for delivery over the next 12 months.





These new orders reflect Gilat’s growing role in enabling advanced connectivity across GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations, supporting a diverse set of applications with particular traction in the rapidly growing In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) market. The demand highlights satellite operators’ trust in Gilat’s field-proven products and solutions, designed to deliver the performance and scalability required for next-generation satellite networks.





From ground segment infrastructure and system management to specialized solutions for mobility and broadband services, Gilat’s comprehensive offerings help operators drive value and performance across their networks.





“Our ongoing partnership with leading satellite operators underscores Gilat’s critical role in the evolution of satellite connectivity,” said



Ron Levin, President of Gilat’s Commercial Division



. “These new orders demonstrate confidence in our capabilities to support large-scale, high-performance deployments while reinforcing our position as a key enabler across all orbital architectures.”





Gilat continues to deliver innovation across its multi-orbit portfolio, empowering satellite operators to meet the growing global demand for broadband, mobility, and enterprise connectivity.







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear project and the continued hostilities between Israel and Iran, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay Katz



, Chief Product and Marketing Officer







hagayk@gilat.com









Alliance Advisors:









GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com











Phone: +1 212 838 3777



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.