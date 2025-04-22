Gilat Satellite Networks secures over $15 million in orders from global satellite operators, enhancing broadband connectivity solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its Commercial Division has secured over $15 million in orders from top global satellite operators, with deliveries planned for 2025. The orders, which reflect strong demand for Gilat's equipment and services across various satellite constellations (GEO, MEO, and LEO), particularly emphasize In-Flight Connectivity (IFC). This demand showcases Gilat's leadership in providing mobility solutions and highlights its ability to meet increasing connectivity needs with flexible and high-performance technologies. Ron Levin, President of the Commercial Division, noted that these orders reinforce Gilat's position as a key partner in advancing satellite services globally. With over 35 years of experience, Gilat is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband communications, offering a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to various applications, including government, defense, and commercial sectors.

Potential Positives

Gilat Satellite Networks secured over $15 million in orders from leading global satellite operators, indicating strong demand for its technology and services.

The company reinforces its position as a trusted partner in satellite networking, particularly for In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), which highlights its leadership in broadband mobility solutions.

The orders span multiple satellite constellation types (GEO, MEO, and LEO), showcasing Gilat's versatile capabilities in the satellite communications market.

Potential Negatives

Concerns regarding the geopolitical stability in Israel and the potential impact of terrorist threats on operations and market perception.

Warnings about the risks of rapid changes in market dynamics and competition may indicate vulnerabilities in Gilat's long-term market position.

The mention of potential inability to maintain market acceptance and manage growth could raise questions about future performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent orders did Gilat Satellite Networks receive?

Gilat Satellite Networks received over $15 million in orders from leading global satellite operators.

What does Gilat specialize in?

Gilat specializes in satellite-based broadband communications technology and solutions for multiple applications, including In-Flight Connectivity.

When are the deliveries of the orders scheduled?

The deliveries of the orders are scheduled throughout 2025.

What markets does Gilat's solutions serve?

Gilat's solutions serve commercial and defense markets, including broadband access, government, aerospace, and critical infrastructure.

Who is the President of Gilat’s Commercial Division?

Ron Levin is the President of Gilat’s Commercial Division, emphasizing the company’s leadership in enabling satellite services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Commercial Division received over $15million in orders from leading global satellite operators. Deliveries are scheduled for throughout 2025.





The orders reflect strong ongoing momentum for Gilat’s equipment and services across GEO, MEO, and LEO Very High Throughput Satellite (VHTS) constellations. The demand spans multi-service applications, with particular emphasis on In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), reinforcing Gilat’s leadership in enabling broadband mobility solutions worldwide.







Satellite operators continue to rely on Gilat’s comprehensive solutions for their ability to support a broad range of products and solutions with the flexibility, performance, and scale needed to meet increasing connectivity demands. Our next-generation solutions are designed to deliver efficient, high-performance connectivity across diverse verticals.







“These significant orders from some of the world’s most prominent satellite operators reaffirm our position as a trusted partner for enabling next-generation satellite services,” said Ron Levin, President of Gilat’s Commercial Division. “We’re seeing strong and consistent demand for our products and solutions and we’re proud to play a key role in supporting the expansion of global broadband connectivity across LEO, GEO and MEO constellations.”







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason





Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay Katz



, Chief Product and Marketing Officer









hagayk@gilat.com











Alliance Advisors:











GilatIR@allianceadvisors.co







m







Phone: +1 212 838 3777



