Gilat Satellite Networks Secures $60 Million Contract with Pronatel to Enhance Broadband Infrastructure in Peru

Gilat Perú receives $60 million to enhance Peru's broadband infrastructure, improving connectivity for public institutions in rural areas.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Gilat Perú, has secured approximately $60 million in orders from Peru's national telecommunications program, Pronatel, to upgrade broadband infrastructure in the Apurímac, Huancavelica, and Ayacucho regions. This project aims to deliver high-speed internet (200 Mbps) to nearly 800 public institutions, enhancing access to education, healthcare, and public services for rural communities across 280 localities. The migration is scheduled over the next 12 months, with a service delivery timeline of four years, demonstrating Gilat's commitment to improving digital inclusion in remote areas of Peru. Gilat’s President in Peru, Arieh Rohrstock, emphasized the company's expertise in connecting these underserved regions efficiently.

Potential Positives

Gilat Perú secured approximately $60 million in orders from Pronatel to upgrade the Regional Broadband infrastructure in Peru, showcasing the company’s growth in the telecommunications sector.

The project aims to provide high-speed internet (200 Mbps) to nearly 800 public institutions, significantly improving digital access for education, healthcare, and public services in underserved rural areas.

This initiative reinforces Gilat's long-standing partnership with the Peruvian government, enhancing its reputation and commitment to digital inclusion and connectivity across the country.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights potential risks such as inability to maintain market acceptance for their products and competition, which may undermine investor confidence.

The mention of geopolitical risks related to Israel's security situation could raise concerns among investors about the stability of Gilat's operations and potential impacts on business performance.

The use of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty in achieving projected outcomes, which may lead to skepticism about the company's future performance.

FAQ

What recent award did Gilat Satellites receive in Peru?

Gilat's Peruvian subsidiary, Gilat Perú, was awarded approximately $60 million from Pronatel to upgrade broadband infrastructure.

How will the project impact rural communities in Peru?

The project will provide high-speed internet of 200 Mbps to nearly 800 public institutions, improving access to education and healthcare.

What areas will benefit from Gilat's broadband upgrade?

The upgrade will benefit regions including Apurímac, Huancavelica, and Ayacucho across 280 localities in Peru.

What is the timeline for the broadband infrastructure migration?

The migration is expected to take place over the next 12 months, with services delivered over 4 years.

How does this project align with Gilat's mission?

This project reflects Gilat’s commitment to digital inclusion and strengthening public services in remote areas of Peru.

$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GILT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Peruvian subsidiary, Gilat Perú, has been awarded approximately $60 million in orders from Pronatel (Programa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones), Peru’s national telecommunications program. The orders are for upgrading the Regional Broadband infrastructure across the regions of Apurímac, Huancavelica and Ayacucho. Migration is expected to take place over the next 12 months and the service will be delivered over 4 years.





This major infrastructure modernization will bring high-speed internet of 200 Mbps directly to nearly 800 public institutions, including schools, health centers, and police stations across 280 localities. The award marks a significant step forward in closing the digital divide and empowering rural communities in Peru with the connectivity they need to access education, healthcare, and public services, laying a strong, scalable foundation for future bandwidth growth in rural areas that need it most.





The project reflects Gilat’s continued partnership with the Peruvian State and long-standing commitment to digital access for all, strengthening public services in some of the most remote areas of Peru.





“With extensive experience implementing complex connectivity projects throughout Peru, we are uniquely qualified to carry out this critical migration in record time,” said



Arieh Rohrstock, Corporate Senior Vice President and President, Gilat Peru



. “Together with Pronatel, we’re advancing our shared goal of increasing digital inclusion in the most remote regions of the country by delivering the high-speed infrastructure needed to support essential public services.”







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear project and the continued hostilities between Israel and Iran, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay Katz



, Chief Product and Marketing Officer







hagayk@gilat.com









Alliance Advisors:









GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com







Phone: +1 212 838 3777



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.