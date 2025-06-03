Gilat Satellite Networks Secures $40 Million Contract for Virtualized SkyEdge IV Platform Deployment

Gilat Satellite Networks secures a $40 million contract for its virtualized SkyEdge IV platform, enhancing satellite connectivity solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that it has secured a $40 million contract for its virtualized SkyEdge IV platform, which will be delivered over the next two years. This cloud-native platform is designed to meet future 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) standards, significantly advancing the capabilities of satellite ground networks. The multi-service SkyEdge IV platform offers enhanced adaptability, scalability, and efficiency for satellite operators, facilitating the deployment of next-generation services on standard cloud infrastructure. This contract highlights Gilat's commitment to digital transformation in the satellite communications sector and the introduction of new revenue streams from diverse use cases. Gilat aims to enhance connectivity for various applications, supporting both commercial and defense markets.

Potential Positives

Gilat Satellite Networks has secured a substantial $40 million contract, indicating strong market demand and confidence in its SkyEdge IV platform.

The virtualized SkyEdge IV platform is designed with cloud-native architecture and is aligned with future 5G-NTN standards, showcasing Gilat's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

This contract highlights the successful evolution strategy of Gilat's product offerings, enhancing their adaptability and efficiency for satellite operators in the rapidly evolving connectivity landscape.

The deployment of this platform is expected to open new revenue streams and use cases, further solidifying Gilat’s position as a leader in satellite networking technology.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties, including potential inability to maintain market acceptance, develop new technologies, or manage growth effectively.



The mention of geo-political risks associated with Gilat's operations in Israel may raise concerns among investors about stability and business continuity.



The contract's delivery over the next 24 months could indicate a delayed revenue realization, which might affect short-term financial performance and investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is the value of the contract received by Gilat Satellite Networks?

Gilat Satellite Networks received a $40 million contract for its virtualized SkyEdge IV platform.

What is the SkyEdge IV platform designed for?

The SkyEdge IV platform is designed with a cloud-native architecture and is ready for future 5G-NTN standards.

What are the benefits of the virtualized SkyEdge IV platform?

The virtualized SkyEdge IV platform offers adaptability, scalability, and efficiency for satellite operators and service providers.

How does Gilat's new platform support the satellite communication industry?

It enables standard ubiquitous connectivity and a multi-vendor open ecosystem, promoting new revenue streams.

Who can be contacted for more information about Gilat's services?

For more information, contact Hagay Katz, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, at hagayk@gilat.com.

Full Release



PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it has received a $40 million contract for its virtualized SkyEdge IV platform, expected to be delivered over the next 24 months. Designed with a cloud-native architecture and ready for future 5G-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) standards, the platform marks a major step forward in the transformation of satellite ground networks, enabling satellite operators and service providers to meet the evolving demands of modern connectivity.





This milestone award demonstrates the successful evolution strategy of Gilat’s SkyEdge IV platform, now virtualized over cloud infrastructure and utilizing the DIFI digital interface open standard. The multi-service, fully virtualized SkyEdge IV software platform delivers unprecedented adaptability, scalability, and efficiency, enabling satellite operators to deploy the platform on standard cloud-based infrustructure and thereby accelerate the delivery of multi-orbit next-generation services.





This deployment also marks a significant step in the SkyEdge IV evolution plan for 5G NTN, further solidifying Gilat’s move towards ground segment digital transformation. This evolution promises standard ubiquitous connectivity across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, a multi-vendor open ecosystem for the satcom industry, and new revenue streams from new use cases.





“We are excited to support new software-defined satellites, delivering a virtualized next-generation ground segment architecture,” said Ron Levin, President Commercial Division at Gilat. “This puts Gilat on an accelerated R&D development path and rapid evolution toward a 5G-NTN standard platform and introduction of new services.”







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay Katz



, Chief Product and Marketing Officer







hagayk@gilat.com









Alliance Advisors:









GilatIR@allianceadvisors.co





m







Phone: +1 212 838 3777



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.