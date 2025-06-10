Gilat Satellite Networks Secures $27 Million for Gilat Stellar Blu's ESA Terminal Technology in Aviation Market

Gilat Satellite Networks announces $27 million contract for its ESA Terminal technology, enhancing airborne connectivity solutions.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its Commercial Division has secured $27 million in orders for its Gilat Stellar Blu ESA Terminal technology, with deliveries expected within the next year. This compact, multi-orbit terminal technology is becoming increasingly popular in the aviation sector due to its ability to meet rising connectivity demands for commercial, business, and defense airborne platforms. The growing market for airborne communications reflects significant investments across sectors, enhancing the demand for innovative connectivity solutions. Tracy Trent, President of Gilat Stellar Blu, emphasized that these orders represent a significant advancement for their Sidewinder platform, highlighting the company's commitment to providing agile and scalable communication solutions in aviation. Gilat continues to support various critical connectivity applications through its diverse portfolio of satellite-based solutions.

Gilat Satellite Networks secured $27 million in orders for its Gilat Stellar Blu ESA Terminal technology, indicating strong business demand and confidence in its products.

The expected deliveries of these systems over the next 12 months highlight the company's capability to fulfill large contracts and contribute to revenue growth.

Gilat Stellar Blu's technology is experiencing increasing traction in the aviation market, which suggests an expanding customer base and market presence.

The announcement positions Gilat favorably within the growing airborne communications market, which is witnessing sustained investment across various sectors.

Potential risks associated with international operations, particularly related to hostilities in the region, which could impact business stability and growth.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding market acceptance and competition, suggesting possible challenges in maintaining market share and achieving projected growth.

Warnings about inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and manage growth, which could hinder the company’s operational capabilities and innovation efforts.

What is the significance of the $27 million secured by Gilat Satellite Networks?

The $27 million funding will enhance Gilat Stellar Blu’s ESA Terminal technology, supporting its growth in the aviation market.

How does Gilat Stellar Blu's ESA Terminal technology benefit aviation?

It meets the increasing connectivity demands of commercial, business, and defense airborne platforms with high-capacity, scalable communications.

What markets are driving demand for airborne communications solutions?

The aviation market, supported by investment across commercial, business, and defense sectors, is driving demand for innovative connectivity solutions.

Who is Tracy Trent in relation to Gilat Satellite Networks?

Tracy Trent is the President of Gilat Stellar Blu, overseeing the expansion of the Sidewinder platform and airborne communications solutions.

What are the main applications of Gilat's satellite solutions?

Gilat's satellite solutions support government and defense, IFC, mobility, broadband access, enterprise, aerospace, and critical infrastructure applications.

$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that its Commercial Division secured $27 million for Gilat Stellar Blu’s ESA Terminal technology. Deliveries are expected primarily over the next 12 months.





Gilat Stellar Blu’s compact, high-performance, multi-orbit ESA terminal, technology, products and solutions are gaining traction across the aviation market as they are designed to meet the increasing connectivity demands of commercial, business and defense airborne platforms. The platform enables high-capacity communications with the agility and scalability required for next-generation aviation networks.





The market for airborne communications is seeing strong momentum, with sustained investment from all sectors. This trend supports continued demand for innovative, high-value connectivity solutions worldwide.





“These orders and deliveries represent an important step forward in the continued expansion of our Sidewinder platform,” said Tracy Trent, President of Gilat Stellar Blu. With Gilat Stellar Blu’s innovation and momentum, we’re enabling more and more agile, scalable, and mission-critical airborne communications solutions for commercial, business and defense sectors.”







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









