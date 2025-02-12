Gilat Satellite Networks Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Strong Revenue Growth and New Reporting Segments

Gilat Satellite Networks reports Q4 2024 revenue of $78.1M, with full year revenue of $305.4M, and expects significant growth for 2025.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $78.1 million and a full-year revenue of $305.4 million for 2024, reflecting a 3% and 15% increase from the previous year, respectively. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $12.8 million for Q4 and $27.7 million for the full year, alongside a record Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for Q4 and $42.2 million for the year. Looking ahead, Gilat projects 2025 revenues to increase by 36% to 50% and has introduced new reporting segments to enhance focus on its Defense, Commercial, and Peru operations. CEO Adi Sfadia emphasized the company's strong cash flow and growth in the Defense and In-Flight Connectivity sectors. A new organizational structure has been implemented to better target diverse markets and present strategic growth opportunities.

Q4 revenue increased by 3% year-over-year, reaching $78.1 million, demonstrating stable growth.

GAAP operating income for Q4 significantly rose to $12.8 million, compared to just $2.9 million in Q4 2023, indicating improved profitability.

Full year 2024 revenue reached $305.4 million, up 15% from 2023, showing solid annual growth.

2025 revenue guidance projects an increase of 36% to 50%, illustrating strong expectations for continued growth and expansion in upcoming years.

GAAP operating income for full year 2024 was slightly down (27.7 million) compared to 2023 (28.1 million), indicating potential operational challenges.

There is significant reliance on the defense sector for growth, which may be affected by geopolitical instability and government budget constraints.

Slight decrease in revenues from the Gilat Commercial Division in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating potential struggles in this segment.

What were Gilat's Q4 2024 revenue and net income results?

Gilat reported Q4 2024 revenue of $78.1 million and net income of $11.8 million.

How did Gilat's full-year 2024 performance compare to 2023?

Gilat's full-year revenue for 2024 was $305.4 million, up 15% from $266.1 million in 2023.

What is Gilat's revenue guidance for 2025?

Gilat expects its 2025 revenues to range between $415 million and $455 million.

What are the new reporting segments established by Gilat?

Gilat has implemented three new segments: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial, and Gilat Peru.

What growth opportunities did Gilat's CEO highlight for 2025?

CEO Adi Sfadia emphasized growth opportunities in defense and in-flight connectivity markets for 2025.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.









Fourth Quarter 202





4





Financial Highlights













Revenue



of $78.1 million, up 3% compared with $75.6 million in Q4 2023;



of $78.1 million, up 3% compared with $75.6 million in Q4 2023;





GAAP operating income



of $12.8 million, compared with $2.9 million in Q4 2023;



of $12.8 million, compared with $2.9 million in Q4 2023;





Non-GAAP operating income



of $9.7 million, compared with $6.1 million in Q4 2023;



of $9.7 million, compared with $6.1 million in Q4 2023;





GAAP net income



of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;



of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;





Non-GAAP net





income



of $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;



of $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;





Adjusted EBITDA



of $12.1 million, up 30% compared with $9.4 million in Q4 2023.









Full year 202





4





Financial Highlights











Revenue



of $305.4 million, up 15% compared with $266.1 million in 2023;



of $305.4 million, up 15% compared with $266.1 million in 2023;





GAAP operating income



of $27.7 million, compared with $28.1 million in 2023;



of $27.7 million, compared with $28.1 million in 2023;





Non-GAAP operating income



of $31.9 million, up 35% compared with $23.5 million in 2023;



of $31.9 million, up 35% compared with $23.5 million in 2023;





GAAP net income



of $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $23.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2023;



of $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $23.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2023;





Non-GAAP net income



of $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $19.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share 2023;



of $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $19.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share 2023;





Adjusted EBITDA



was $42.2 million, up 16% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million in 2023.









2025 Guidance







Management’s financial guidance for 2025 is for revenues of between $415 to $455 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 to $53 million



1



.





Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, commented, "Gilat delivered strong results with profitability of Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter and $42.2 million for the entire year. These results alongside our strong generation of cash flow underscore the strength and resilience of our core business model, demonstrating both operating leverage and the positive impact of our current product revenue mix.”





“During the fourth quarter our Defense and In-Flight Connectivity business continued to experience strong momentum with increased orders and awards. The Defense segment, with a focus on the US DoD, represents a significant growth opportunity for Gilat. We are pleased with our progress in expanding opportunities to serve the specialized needs of government and military customers with our innovative satellite solutions,” Mr. Sfadia continued. “With the closing of the Stellar Blu acquisition, our Commercial business is poised for significant growth as we establish our leadership in the expanding Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) market. Our portfolio of IFC GEO, LEO and multi-orbit solutions will be instrumental in capitalizing on increasing demand for inflight connectivity by airlines and passengers.”





Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Looking ahead into 2025, given the significant potential we see in the defense market and our view of this as a strategic growth engine, we plan to increase our investment in R&D, Sales and Marketing of the Defense Segment. We believe that this targeted increase will allow us to take advantage of the opportunities we see quicker and more decisively to ensure a long term growth in this market. Coupled with our recent acquisitions and positioning in the Satcom market, Gilat has the resource base to scale the IFC and Defense businesses and our track record of profitable, cash generating growth, provides a strong foundation for Gilat’s continued success."





Commencing January 1, 2025, the company has implemented a new organizational structure and reportable segments. The new organizational structure and segment reporting are designed to better target the diverse and attractive end markets the company serves and to provide investors with greater insight into Gilat’s business lines and strategic growth opportunities. The company will report financial results based on the following three divisions: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru.









Gilat Defense Division:



provides secure, rapid-deployment solutions for military organizations, government agencies, and defense integrators, with a strong focus on the U.S. Department of Defense resulting from our strategic acquisition of DataPath Inc. By integrating technologies from Gilat, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Wavestream, the division delivers resilient battlefield connectivity with multiple layers of communication redundancy for high availability.



provides secure, rapid-deployment solutions for military organizations, government agencies, and defense integrators, with a strong focus on the U.S. Department of Defense resulting from our strategic acquisition of DataPath Inc. By integrating technologies from Gilat, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Wavestream, the division delivers resilient battlefield connectivity with multiple layers of communication redundancy for high availability.





Gilat Commercial Division



: provides advanced broadband satellite communication networks for IFC, Enterprise and Cellular Backhaul, supporting HTS, VHTS, and NGSO constellations with turnkey solutions for service providers, satellite operators, and enterprises. Our acquisition of Stellar Blu serves as the cornerstone of this division, strengthening our position in the IFC market and enabling us to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions that meet the demands of passengers, airlines, and service providers worldwide.











Gilat Peru Division:



specializes in end-to-end telco solutions, including the operation and implementation of large-scale network projects. With expertise in terrestrial fiber optic, wireless, and satellite networks, Gilat Peru provides technology integration, managed networks and services, connectivity solutions, and reliable internet and voice access across the region.











Gilat has prepared unaudited illustrations of the company’s financial reports for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 to reflect the company’s results based on the new segment reporting, which can be found in





the IR section on Gil









at









’s









web









site





. For additional information about Gilat’s new divisional structure, please click here:





Link











Key Recent Announcements









Gilat Secures Over $18 Million Orders Addressing Demand for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions



Gilat Secures Over $18 Million Orders Addressing Demand for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions



Gilat Receives $9 Million in Orders for Multi-Orbit SkyEdge Platforms



Gilat Receives $9 Million in Orders for Multi-Orbit SkyEdge Platforms



Gilat Completes Acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions LLC



Gilat Completes Acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions LLC



Gilat and Hispasat Provided Immediate Satellite Communication to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene



Gilat and Hispasat Provided Immediate Satellite Communication to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene



Gilat Receives Over $3 Million in Orders to Support LEO Constellations



Gilat Receives Over $3 Million in Orders to Support LEO Constellations



Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million in orders to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces



Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million in orders to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces



Gilat Receives $4M in Orders for Advanced Portable Terminals from Global Defense Customers













Conference Call Details







Gilat’s Management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:









Date:





Wednesday, February 12, 2025









Start:





09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST









Dial-in:





US: 1-888-407-2553













International: +972-3-918-0609





















A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at gilat.com and through this link:





https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2024









The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.







Non-GAAP Measures







The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.





Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.





Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly-owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason





.









Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay





Katz



, Chief Product and Marketing Officer









hagayk@gilat.com











Alliance Advisors:











GilatIR@allianceadvisors.co









m









Phone: +1 212 838 3777







_________________





1



We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as amortization of purchased intangibles and earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort.



















GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)









































































Twelve months ended





























Three months ended









































December 31,

























December 31,









































2024

























2023





















2024

























2023





























Unaudited

















Audited













Unaudited



























































Revenues









$





305,448













$





266,090













$





78,128













$





75,612













Cost of revenues













192,117

















161,145

















47,107

















46,692



























































Gross profit

















113,331





















104,945





















31,021





















28,920



































































































Research and development expenses, net









38,136

















41,173

















10,108

















11,624













Selling and marketing expenses









27,381

















25,243

















6,657

















7,119













General and administrative expenses









26,868

















19,215

















6,192

















6,312













Other operating expenses (income), net













(6,751





)













(8,771





)













(4,706





)













986



























































Total operating expenses

















85,634





















76,860





















18,251





















26,041

















































































Operating income

















27,697





















28,085





















12,770





















2,879



















































































Financial income, net













1,504

















109

















63

















1,196































































Income before taxes on income













29,201





















28,194





















12,833





















4,075



















































































Taxes on income

















(4,352





)













(4,690





)













(1,069





)













(628





)



































































Net income

















$









24,849

















$









23,504

















$









11,764

















$









3,447

















































































Earnings per share (basic and diluted)









$









0.44

















$









0.41

















$









0.21

















$









0.06

































































Weighted average number of shares used in

















































computing earnings per share















































Basic















57,016,920





















56,668,999





















57,017,032





















56,820,774



















Diluted















57,016,920





















56,672,537





















57,017,032





















56,820,774





















































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES













U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





















































































Three months ended













Three months ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





















GAAP













Adjustments (*)













Non-GAAP













GAAP













Adjustments (*)













Non-GAAP





















Unaudited













Unaudited



































































Gross profit





$





31,021









$





575













$





31,596









$





28,920









$





617













$





29,537









Operating expenses









18,251













3,680

















21,931













26,041













(2,615





)













23,426









Operating income









12,770













(3,105





)













9,665













2,879













3,232

















6,111









Income before taxes on income









12,833













(3,105





)













9,728













4,075













3,232

















7,307









Net income







$









11,764











$





(3,252





)











$









8,512













$









3,447











$





3,097















$









6,544



































































Basic earnings per share







$









0.21











$





(0.06





)











$









0.15













$









0.06











$





0.06















$









0.12



































































Diluted earnings per share







$









0.21











$





(0.06





)











$









0.15













$









0.06











$





0.05















$









0.11



























































































































Weighted average number of shares used in





















































computing earnings per share





















































Basic









57,017,032





















57,017,032













56,820,774





















56,820,774









Diluted









57,017,032





















57,024,316













56,820,774





















56,987,939

































































(*)





Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net,





other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.



































Three months ended













Three months ended





























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





































Unaudited





























Unaudited



















































































GAAP net income













$





11,764





























$





3,447













































































Gross profit





















































Stock-based compensation expenses

















133

































129





















Amortization of purchased intangibles

















389

































448





















Other integration expenses

















53

































40









































575

































617





















Operating expenses





















































Stock-based compensation expenses

















653

































796





















Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination









140

































662





















Amortization of purchased intangibles

















216

































162





















Other operating income (expenses), net and other integration expenses









(4,689





)





























995









































(3,680





)





























2,615













































































Taxes on income

















(147





)





























(135





)









































































Non-GAAP net income













$





8,512





























$





6,544



































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES













U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





































































































Twelve months ended













Twelve months ended





























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





























GAAP













Adjustments (*)













Non-GAAP













GAAP













Adjustments (*)













Non-GAAP





























Unaudited













Audited

















Unaudited











































































Gross profit













$





113,331









$





3,673













$





117,004









$





104,945









$





895













$





105,840









Operating expenses

















85,634













(500





)













85,134













76,860













5,434

















82,294









Operating income

















27,697













4,173

















31,870













28,085













(4,539





)













23,546









Income before taxes on income

















29,201













4,173

















33,374













28,194













(4,539





)













23,655









Net income















$









24,849











$





3,376















$









28,225













$









23,504











$





(3,597





)











$









19,907











































































Basic earnings per share















$









0.44











$





0.06















$









0.50













$









0.41











$





(0.06





)











$









0.35











































































Diluted earnings per share















$









0.44











$





0.05















$









0.49













$









0.41











$





(0.06





)











$









0.35











































































Weighted average number of shares used in

























































computing earnings per share





























































Basic

















57,016,920





















57,016,920













56,668,999





















56,668,999









Diluted

















57,016,920





















57,041,778













56,672,537





















56,784,601









































































(*)





Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.











































Twelve months ended













Twelve months ended





























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





































Unaudited





























Unaudited



















































































GAAP net income





















$





24,849





























$





23,504





















































































Gross profit





























































Stock-based compensation expenses

























518

































407





















Amortization of purchased intangibles

























2,412

































448





















Other non-recurring expenses

























466

































-





















Other integration expenses

























277

































40

















































3,673

































895





















Operating expenses





























































Stock-based compensation expenses

























2,771

































2,354





















Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination









3,437

































662





















Amortization of purchased intangibles













988

































312





















Other operating income, net and other integration expenses













(6,696





)





























(8,762





)













































500

































(5,434





)

















































































Taxes on income

























(797





)





























942





















































































Non-GAAP net income





















$





28,225





























$





19,907



































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION













U.S. dollars in thousands

































































ADJUSTED EBITDA:

























































































































Twelve months ended

































Three months ended













































December 31,





























December 31,













































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023

































Unaudited

















Unaudited



























































GAAP net income

















$





24,849













$





23,504













$





11,764













$





3,447













Adjustments:













































Financial income, net





















(1,504





)













(109





)













(63





)













(1,196





)









Taxes on income

















4,352

















4,690

















1,069

















628













Stock-based compensation expenses

















3,289

















2,761

















786

















925













Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination









3,437

















662

















140

















662













Depreciation and amortization (*)

















13,777

















13,627

















3,068

















3,862













Other operating expenses (income), net













(6,751





)













(8,771





)













(4,706





)













986













Other non-recurring expenses

















466

















-

















-

















-













Other integration expenses

















332

















49

















70

















49





























































Adjusted EBITDA













$





42,247













$





36,413













$





12,128













$





9,363

































































(*) Including amortization of lease incentive



































































SEGMENT REVENUES:





























































Twelve months ended

































Three months ended













































December 31,

































December 31,

















































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023

































Unaudited





















Audited

























Unaudited































































Satellite Networks

















$





198,174













$





168,527













$





49,064













$





53,517













Integrated Solutions

















54,925

















46,133

















17,257

















9,503













Network Infrastructure and Services

















52,349

















51,430

















11,807

















12,592































































Total revenues





















$









305,448

















$









266,090

















$









78,128

















$









75,612





























GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













U.S. dollars in thousands













































December 31,

















December 31,

























2024





















2023

























Unaudited













Audited





































ASSETS





















































CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





119,384













$





103,961













Restricted cash













853

















736













Trade receivables, net













53,554

















44,725













Contract assets













20,987

















28,327













Inventories













38,890

















38,525













Other current assets













21,963

















24,299







































Total current assets















255,631

















240,573







































LONG-TERM ASSETS:



























Restricted cash













12

















54













Long-term contract assets













8,146

















9,283













Severance pay funds













5,966

















5,737













Deferred taxes













11,896

















11,484













Operating lease right-of-use assets













6,556

















5,105













Other long-term assets













5,288

















9,544







































Total long-term assets















37,864

















41,207







































PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET















70,834

















74,315











































INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET















12,925

















16,051











































GOODWILL















52,494

















54,740













































TOTAL ASSETS













$





429,748













$





426,886







































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)













U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)

















































December 31,

















December 31,

























2024





















2023

























Unaudited













Audited





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Short-term debt









$





-













$





7,453













Trade payables













17,107

















13,873













Accrued expenses













45,368

















51,906













Advances from customers and deferred revenues













18,587

















34,495













Operating lease liabilities













2,557

















2,426













Other current liabilities













17,817

















16,431







































Total current liabilities















101,436

















126,584







































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



























Long-term loan













2,000

















2,000













Accrued severance pay













6,677

















6,537













Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues













580

















1,139













Operating lease liabilities













4,014

















3,022













Other long-term liabilities













10,606

















12,916







































Total long-term liabilities















23,877

















25,614







































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



























Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value













2,733

















2,733













Additional paid-in capital













943,294

















937,591













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(6,120





)













(5,315





)









Accumulated deficit













(635,472





)













(660,321





)



































Total shareholders' equity















304,435

















274,688









































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













$





429,748













$





426,886







































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













U.S. dollars in thousands









































































Twelve months ended

























Three months ended





































December 31,





























December 31,









































2024

























2023





















2024

























2023





























Unaudited

















Audited













Unaudited















Cash flows from operating activities:



















































Net income











$





24,849













$





23,504













$





11,764













$





3,447















Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











































Depreciation and amortization













13,554

















13,402

















3,012

















3,805













Capital gain from sale of property













-

















(2,084





)













-

















-













Stock-based compensation *)













6,726

















3,423

















926

















1,587













Accrued severance pay, net













(89





)













167

















(72





)













12













Deferred taxes, net













1,834

















2,662

















298

















(1,203





)









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net













(9,347





)













13,448

















(2,328





)













9,561













Decrease (increase) in contract assets













8,519

















(1,694





)













11,506

















(7,804





)









Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including









































short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)













11,661

















(351





)













8,590

















(3,949





)









Decrease (increase) in inventories, net













(1,928





)













(2,387





)













544

















3,798













Increase (decrease) in trade payables













3,196

















(7,635





)













(1,884





)













(2,314





)









Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses













(5,906





)













735

















(8,581





)













3,517













Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues













(16,390





)













803

















(4,228





)













(1,843





)









Increase (decrease) in other liabilities













(5,010





)













(12,049





)













(3,265





)













1,343















Net cash provided by operating activities

















31,669





















31,944





















16,282





















9,957



































































Cash flows from investing activities:













































Purchase of property and equipment













(6,610





)













(10,746





)













(2,515





)













(2,090





)









Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired













-

















(4,107





)













-

















(4,107





)









Receipts from sale of property













-

















2,168

















-

















-















Net cash used in investing activities

















(6,610









)

















(12,685









)

















(2,515









)

















(6,197









)



























































Cash flows from financing activities:













































Repayment of credit facility, net













(7,453





)













(1,590





)













-

















(1,590





)









Repayments of short-term debts













(7,836





)













-

















(3,793





)













-













Proceeds from short-term debts













7,836

















-

















1,066

















-













Costs associated with entering into a long-term debt













(654





)













-

















(654





)













-















Net cash used in financing activities

















(8,107









)

















(1,590









)

















(3,381









)

















(1,590









)

























































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

















(1,454









)

















(63









)

















(896









)

















2,288





























































Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

















15,498





















17,606





















9,490





















4,458





























































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

















104,751





















87,145





















110,759





















100,293





























































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period













$









120,249

















$









104,751

















$









120,249

















$









104,751















































































*)





Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $3,437 and $662 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.













Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $140 and $662 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.























