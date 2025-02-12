News & Insights

Gilat Satellite Networks Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Strong Revenue Growth and New Reporting Segments

February 12, 2025 — 07:14 am EST

Gilat Satellite Networks reports Q4 2024 revenue of $78.1M, with full year revenue of $305.4M, and expects significant growth for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $78.1 million and a full-year revenue of $305.4 million for 2024, reflecting a 3% and 15% increase from the previous year, respectively. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $12.8 million for Q4 and $27.7 million for the full year, alongside a record Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for Q4 and $42.2 million for the year. Looking ahead, Gilat projects 2025 revenues to increase by 36% to 50% and has introduced new reporting segments to enhance focus on its Defense, Commercial, and Peru operations. CEO Adi Sfadia emphasized the company's strong cash flow and growth in the Defense and In-Flight Connectivity sectors. A new organizational structure has been implemented to better target diverse markets and present strategic growth opportunities.

Potential Positives

  • Q4 revenue increased by 3% year-over-year, reaching $78.1 million, demonstrating stable growth.
  • GAAP operating income for Q4 significantly rose to $12.8 million, compared to just $2.9 million in Q4 2023, indicating improved profitability.
  • Full year 2024 revenue reached $305.4 million, up 15% from 2023, showing solid annual growth.
  • 2025 revenue guidance projects an increase of 36% to 50%, illustrating strong expectations for continued growth and expansion in upcoming years.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP operating income for full year 2024 was slightly down (27.7 million) compared to 2023 (28.1 million), indicating potential operational challenges.
  • There is significant reliance on the defense sector for growth, which may be affected by geopolitical instability and government budget constraints.
  • Slight decrease in revenues from the Gilat Commercial Division in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating potential struggles in this segment.

FAQ

What were Gilat's Q4 2024 revenue and net income results?

Gilat reported Q4 2024 revenue of $78.1 million and net income of $11.8 million.

How did Gilat's full-year 2024 performance compare to 2023?

Gilat's full-year revenue for 2024 was $305.4 million, up 15% from $266.1 million in 2023.

What is Gilat's revenue guidance for 2025?

Gilat expects its 2025 revenues to range between $415 million and $455 million.

What are the new reporting segments established by Gilat?

Gilat has implemented three new segments: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial, and Gilat Peru.

What growth opportunities did Gilat's CEO highlight for 2025?

CEO Adi Sfadia emphasized growth opportunities in defense and in-flight connectivity markets for 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Q4 Revenue of $7




8




.




1




million, GAAP Operating Income of $




12.





8





million and Adjusted EBITDA of $




12.1




million






202




4




Revenue of $




305.4




million, GAAP Operating Income of $




27.





7





million and




a 25




-year




Record




Adjusted EBITDA of $




42.





2





million






Expects 2025 Revenues to increase by




36




%-50%






Announces New Reporting Segments




PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Fourth Quarter 202


4


Financial Highlights






  • Revenue

    of $78.1 million, up 3% compared with $75.6 million in Q4 2023;



  • GAAP operating income

    of $12.8 million, compared with $2.9 million in Q4 2023;



  • Non-GAAP operating income

    of $9.7 million, compared with $6.1 million in Q4 2023;



  • GAAP net income

    of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;



  • Non-GAAP net


    income

    of $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;



  • Adjusted EBITDA

    of $12.1 million, up 30% compared with $9.4 million in Q4 2023.




Full year 202


4


Financial Highlights





  • Revenue

    of $305.4 million, up 15% compared with $266.1 million in 2023;



  • GAAP operating income

    of $27.7 million, compared with $28.1 million in 2023;



  • Non-GAAP operating income

    of $31.9 million, up 35% compared with $23.5 million in 2023;



  • GAAP net income

    of $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $23.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2023;



  • Non-GAAP net income

    of $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $19.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share 2023;



  • Adjusted EBITDA

    was $42.2 million, up 16% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million in 2023.




2025 Guidance



Management’s financial guidance for 2025 is for revenues of between $415 to $455 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 to $53 million

1

.



Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, commented, "Gilat delivered strong results with profitability of Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter and $42.2 million for the entire year. These results alongside our strong generation of cash flow underscore the strength and resilience of our core business model, demonstrating both operating leverage and the positive impact of our current product revenue mix.”



“During the fourth quarter our Defense and In-Flight Connectivity business continued to experience strong momentum with increased orders and awards. The Defense segment, with a focus on the US DoD, represents a significant growth opportunity for Gilat. We are pleased with our progress in expanding opportunities to serve the specialized needs of government and military customers with our innovative satellite solutions,” Mr. Sfadia continued. “With the closing of the Stellar Blu acquisition, our Commercial business is poised for significant growth as we establish our leadership in the expanding Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) market. Our portfolio of IFC GEO, LEO and multi-orbit solutions will be instrumental in capitalizing on increasing demand for inflight connectivity by airlines and passengers.”



Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Looking ahead into 2025, given the significant potential we see in the defense market and our view of this as a strategic growth engine, we plan to increase our investment in R&D, Sales and Marketing of the Defense Segment. We believe that this targeted increase will allow us to take advantage of the opportunities we see quicker and more decisively to ensure a long term growth in this market. Coupled with our recent acquisitions and positioning in the Satcom market, Gilat has the resource base to scale the IFC and Defense businesses and our track record of profitable, cash generating growth, provides a strong foundation for Gilat’s continued success."



Commencing January 1, 2025, the company has implemented a new organizational structure and reportable segments. The new organizational structure and segment reporting are designed to better target the diverse and attractive end markets the company serves and to provide investors with greater insight into Gilat’s business lines and strategic growth opportunities. The company will report financial results based on the following three divisions: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru.





  • Gilat Defense Division:

    provides secure, rapid-deployment solutions for military organizations, government agencies, and defense integrators, with a strong focus on the U.S. Department of Defense resulting from our strategic acquisition of DataPath Inc. By integrating technologies from Gilat, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Wavestream, the division delivers resilient battlefield connectivity with multiple layers of communication redundancy for high availability.



  • Gilat Commercial Division

    : provides advanced broadband satellite communication networks for IFC, Enterprise and Cellular Backhaul, supporting HTS, VHTS, and NGSO constellations with turnkey solutions for service providers, satellite operators, and enterprises. Our acquisition of Stellar Blu serves as the cornerstone of this division, strengthening our position in the IFC market and enabling us to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions that meet the demands of passengers, airlines, and service providers worldwide.





  • Gilat Peru Division:

    specializes in end-to-end telco solutions, including the operation and implementation of large-scale network projects. With expertise in terrestrial fiber optic, wireless, and satellite networks, Gilat Peru provides technology integration, managed networks and services, connectivity solutions, and reliable internet and voice access across the region.





Gilat has prepared unaudited illustrations of the company’s financial reports for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 to reflect the company’s results based on the new segment reporting, which can be found in


the IR section on Gil




at




’s




web




site


. For additional information about Gilat’s new divisional structure, please click here:


Link





Key Recent Announcements




  • Gilat Secures Over $18 Million Orders Addressing Demand for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions


  • Gilat Receives $9 Million in Orders for Multi-Orbit SkyEdge Platforms


  • Gilat Completes Acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions LLC


  • Gilat and Hispasat Provided Immediate Satellite Communication to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene


  • Gilat Receives Over $3 Million in Orders to Support LEO Constellations


  • Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million in orders to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces


  • Gilat Receives $4M in Orders for Advanced Portable Terminals from Global Defense Customers






Conference Call Details



Gilat’s Management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:
























Date:
Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Start:
09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST

Dial-in:
US: 1-888-407-2553


International: +972-3-918-0609




A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at gilat.com and through this link:


https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2024




The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.




Non-GAAP Measures



The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.



Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.



Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.




About Gilat



Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.



Together with our wholly-owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.



Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com




Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason


.




Contact:



Gilat Satellite Networks




Hagay


Katz

, Chief Product and Marketing Officer




hagayk@gilat.com





Alliance Advisors:





GilatIR@allianceadvisors.co




m




Phone: +1 212 838 3777




_________________


1

We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as amortization of purchased intangibles and earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort.


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

















Twelve months ended




Three months ended







December 31,


December 31,






2024






2023




2024






2023





Unaudited




Audited


Unaudited













Revenues

$
305,448


$
266,090


$
78,128


$
75,612

Cost of revenues


192,117



161,145



47,107



46,692












Gross profit



113,331




104,945




31,021




28,920































Research and development expenses, net

38,136



41,173



10,108



11,624

Selling and marketing expenses

27,381



25,243



6,657



7,119

General and administrative expenses

26,868



19,215



6,192



6,312

Other operating expenses (income), net


(6,751
)


(8,771
)


(4,706
)


986












Total operating expenses



85,634




76,860




18,251




26,041






















Operating income



27,697




28,085




12,770




2,879























Financial income, net


1,504



109



63



1,196














Income before taxes on income


29,201




28,194




12,833




4,075























Taxes on income




(4,352
)


(4,690
)


(1,069
)


(628
)


















Net income




$

24,849



$

23,504



$

11,764



$

3,447






















Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

$

0.44



$

0.41



$

0.21



$

0.06














Weighted average number of shares used in











computing earnings per share









Basic



57,016,920




56,668,999




57,017,032




56,820,774


Diluted



57,016,920




56,672,537




57,017,032




56,820,774



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES


U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



















Three months ended


Three months ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023




GAAP


Adjustments (*)


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Adjustments (*)


Non-GAAP




Unaudited


Unaudited














Gross profit
$
31,021

$
575


$
31,596

$
28,920

$
617


$
29,537

Operating expenses

18,251


3,680



21,931


26,041


(2,615
)


23,426

Operating income

12,770


(3,105
)


9,665


2,879


3,232



6,111

Income before taxes on income

12,833


(3,105
)


9,728


4,075


3,232



7,307

Net income

$

11,764

$
(3,252
)


$

8,512


$

3,447

$
3,097



$

6,544














Basic earnings per share

$

0.21

$
(0.06
)


$

0.15


$

0.06

$
0.06



$

0.12














Diluted earnings per share

$

0.21

$
(0.06
)


$

0.15


$

0.06

$
0.05



$

0.11



























Weighted average number of shares used in











computing earnings per share











Basic

57,017,032




57,017,032


56,820,774




56,820,774

Diluted

57,017,032




57,024,316


56,820,774




56,987,939














(*)
Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net,


other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.








Three months ended


Three months ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023






Unaudited






Unaudited



















GAAP net income


$
11,764






$
3,447
















Gross profit











Stock-based compensation expenses



133







129



Amortization of purchased intangibles



389







448



Other integration expenses



53







40








575







617



Operating expenses











Stock-based compensation expenses



653







796



Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination

140







662



Amortization of purchased intangibles



216







162



Other operating income (expenses), net and other integration expenses

(4,689
)






995








(3,680
)






2,615
















Taxes on income



(147
)






(135
)















Non-GAAP net income


$
8,512






$
6,544






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES


U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)























Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended






December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023






GAAP


Adjustments (*)


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Adjustments (*)


Non-GAAP






Unaudited


Audited




Unaudited
















Gross profit


$
113,331

$
3,673


$
117,004

$
104,945

$
895


$
105,840

Operating expenses



85,634


(500
)


85,134


76,860


5,434



82,294

Operating income



27,697


4,173



31,870


28,085


(4,539
)


23,546

Income before taxes on income



29,201


4,173



33,374


28,194


(4,539
)


23,655

Net income



$

24,849

$
3,376



$

28,225


$

23,504

$
(3,597
)


$

19,907
















Basic earnings per share



$

0.44

$
0.06



$

0.50


$

0.41

$
(0.06
)


$

0.35
















Diluted earnings per share



$

0.44

$
0.05



$

0.49


$

0.41

$
(0.06
)


$

0.35
















Weighted average number of shares used in












computing earnings per share













Basic



57,016,920




57,016,920


56,668,999




56,668,999

Diluted



57,016,920




57,041,778


56,672,537




56,784,601
















(*)
Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.









Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended






December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023








Unaudited






Unaudited

















GAAP net income




$
24,849






$
23,504


















Gross profit













Stock-based compensation expenses





518







407



Amortization of purchased intangibles





2,412







448



Other non-recurring expenses





466







-



Other integration expenses





277







40










3,673







895



Operating expenses













Stock-based compensation expenses





2,771







2,354



Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination

3,437







662



Amortization of purchased intangibles


988







312



Other operating income, net and other integration expenses


(6,696
)






(8,762
)









500







(5,434
)

















Taxes on income





(797
)






942


















Non-GAAP net income




$
28,225






$
19,907


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION


U.S. dollars in thousands















ADJUSTED EBITDA:





























Twelve months ended






Three months ended








December 31,




December 31,







2024






2023






2024






2023






Unaudited




Unaudited












GAAP net income



$
24,849


$
23,504


$
11,764


$
3,447

Adjustments:









Financial income, net




(1,504
)


(109
)


(63
)


(1,196
)

Taxes on income



4,352



4,690



1,069



628

Stock-based compensation expenses



3,289



2,761



786



925

Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination

3,437



662



140



662

Depreciation and amortization (*)



13,777



13,627



3,068



3,862

Other operating expenses (income), net


(6,751
)


(8,771
)


(4,706
)


986

Other non-recurring expenses



466



-



-



-

Other integration expenses



332



49



70



49












Adjusted EBITDA


$
42,247


$
36,413


$
12,128


$
9,363














(*) Including amortization of lease incentive














SEGMENT REVENUES:















Twelve months ended






Three months ended








December 31,






December 31,









2024






2023






2024






2023






Unaudited


Audited




Unaudited














Satellite Networks




$
198,174


$
168,527


$
49,064


$
53,517

Integrated Solutions



54,925



46,133



17,257



9,503

Network Infrastructure and Services



52,349



51,430



11,807



12,592













Total revenues





$

305,448



$

266,090



$

78,128



$

75,612
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


U.S. dollars in thousands









December 31,




December 31,





2024




2023




Unaudited


Audited







ASSETS










CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$
119,384


$
103,961

Restricted cash


853



736

Trade receivables, net


53,554



44,725

Contract assets


20,987



28,327

Inventories


38,890



38,525

Other current assets


21,963



24,299







Total current assets


255,631



240,573







LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Restricted cash


12



54

Long-term contract assets


8,146



9,283

Severance pay funds


5,966



5,737

Deferred taxes


11,896



11,484

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,556



5,105

Other long-term assets


5,288



9,544







Total long-term assets


37,864



41,207







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET


70,834



74,315









INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET


12,925



16,051









GOODWILL


52,494



54,740










TOTAL ASSETS

$
429,748


$
426,886







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)


U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)











December 31,




December 31,





2024




2023




Unaudited


Audited







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Short-term debt

$
-


$
7,453

Trade payables


17,107



13,873

Accrued expenses


45,368



51,906

Advances from customers and deferred revenues


18,587



34,495

Operating lease liabilities


2,557



2,426

Other current liabilities


17,817



16,431







Total current liabilities


101,436



126,584







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Long-term loan


2,000



2,000

Accrued severance pay


6,677



6,537

Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues


580



1,139

Operating lease liabilities


4,014



3,022

Other long-term liabilities


10,606



12,916







Total long-term liabilities


23,877



25,614







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value


2,733



2,733

Additional paid-in capital


943,294



937,591

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(6,120
)


(5,315
)

Accumulated deficit


(635,472
)


(660,321
)







Total shareholders' equity


304,435



274,688








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$
429,748


$
426,886
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


U.S. dollars in thousands

















Twelve months ended


Three months ended





December 31,




December 31,






2024






2023




2024






2023





Unaudited




Audited


Unaudited



Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$
24,849


$
23,504


$
11,764


$
3,447


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization


13,554



13,402



3,012



3,805

Capital gain from sale of property


-



(2,084
)


-



-

Stock-based compensation *)


6,726



3,423



926



1,587

Accrued severance pay, net


(89
)


167



(72
)


12

Deferred taxes, net


1,834



2,662



298



(1,203
)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net


(9,347
)


13,448



(2,328
)


9,561

Decrease (increase) in contract assets


8,519



(1,694
)


11,506



(7,804
)

Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including








short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)


11,661



(351
)


8,590



(3,949
)

Decrease (increase) in inventories, net


(1,928
)


(2,387
)


544



3,798

Increase (decrease) in trade payables


3,196



(7,635
)


(1,884
)


(2,314
)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses


(5,906
)


735



(8,581
)


3,517

Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues


(16,390
)


803



(4,228
)


(1,843
)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities


(5,010
)


(12,049
)


(3,265
)


1,343


Net cash provided by operating activities



31,669




31,944




16,282




9,957















Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment


(6,610
)


(10,746
)


(2,515
)


(2,090
)

Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired


-



(4,107
)


-



(4,107
)

Receipts from sale of property


-



2,168



-



-


Net cash used in investing activities



(6,610

)



(12,685

)



(2,515

)



(6,197

)













Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayment of credit facility, net


(7,453
)


(1,590
)


-



(1,590
)

Repayments of short-term debts


(7,836
)


-



(3,793
)


-

Proceeds from short-term debts


7,836



-



1,066



-

Costs associated with entering into a long-term debt


(654
)


-



(654
)


-


Net cash used in financing activities



(8,107

)



(1,590

)



(3,381

)



(1,590

)












Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,454

)



(63

)



(896

)



2,288












Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



15,498




17,606




9,490




4,458












Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period



104,751




87,145




110,759




100,293












Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period


$

120,249



$

104,751



$

120,249



$

104,751





















*)
Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $3,437 and $662 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $140 and $662 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.













This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.



