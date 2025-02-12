Gilat Satellite Networks Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Strong Revenue Growth and New Reporting Segments

Gilat Satellite Networks reports Q4 2024 revenue of $78.1M, with full year revenue of $305.4M, and expects significant growth for 2025.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $78.1 million and a full-year revenue of $305.4 million for 2024, reflecting a 3% and 15% increase from the previous year, respectively. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $12.8 million for Q4 and $27.7 million for the full year, alongside a record Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for Q4 and $42.2 million for the year. Looking ahead, Gilat projects 2025 revenues to increase by 36% to 50% and has introduced new reporting segments to enhance focus on its Defense, Commercial, and Peru operations. CEO Adi Sfadia emphasized the company's strong cash flow and growth in the Defense and In-Flight Connectivity sectors. A new organizational structure has been implemented to better target diverse markets and present strategic growth opportunities.
Potential Positives
- Q4 revenue increased by 3% year-over-year, reaching $78.1 million, demonstrating stable growth.
- GAAP operating income for Q4 significantly rose to $12.8 million, compared to just $2.9 million in Q4 2023, indicating improved profitability.
- Full year 2024 revenue reached $305.4 million, up 15% from 2023, showing solid annual growth.
- 2025 revenue guidance projects an increase of 36% to 50%, illustrating strong expectations for continued growth and expansion in upcoming years.
Potential Negatives
- GAAP operating income for full year 2024 was slightly down (27.7 million) compared to 2023 (28.1 million), indicating potential operational challenges.
- There is significant reliance on the defense sector for growth, which may be affected by geopolitical instability and government budget constraints.
- Slight decrease in revenues from the Gilat Commercial Division in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating potential struggles in this segment.
FAQ
What were Gilat's Q4 2024 revenue and net income results?
Gilat reported Q4 2024 revenue of $78.1 million and net income of $11.8 million.
How did Gilat's full-year 2024 performance compare to 2023?
Gilat's full-year revenue for 2024 was $305.4 million, up 15% from $266.1 million in 2023.
What is Gilat's revenue guidance for 2025?
Gilat expects its 2025 revenues to range between $415 million and $455 million.
What are the new reporting segments established by Gilat?
Gilat has implemented three new segments: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial, and Gilat Peru.
What growth opportunities did Gilat's CEO highlight for 2025?
CEO Adi Sfadia emphasized growth opportunities in defense and in-flight connectivity markets for 2025.
Full Release
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 202
4
Financial Highlights
Revenue
of $78.1 million, up 3% compared with $75.6 million in Q4 2023;
GAAP operating income
of $12.8 million, compared with $2.9 million in Q4 2023;
Non-GAAP operating income
of $9.7 million, compared with $6.1 million in Q4 2023;
GAAP net income
of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;
Non-GAAP net
income
of $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;
Adjusted EBITDA
of $12.1 million, up 30% compared with $9.4 million in Q4 2023.
Full year 202
4
Financial Highlights
Revenue
of $305.4 million, up 15% compared with $266.1 million in 2023;
GAAP operating income
of $27.7 million, compared with $28.1 million in 2023;
Non-GAAP operating income
of $31.9 million, up 35% compared with $23.5 million in 2023;
GAAP net income
of $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $23.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2023;
Non-GAAP net income
of $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $19.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share 2023;
Adjusted EBITDA
was $42.2 million, up 16% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million in 2023.
2025 Guidance
Management’s financial guidance for 2025 is for revenues of between $415 to $455 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 to $53 million
1
.
Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, commented, "Gilat delivered strong results with profitability of Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter and $42.2 million for the entire year. These results alongside our strong generation of cash flow underscore the strength and resilience of our core business model, demonstrating both operating leverage and the positive impact of our current product revenue mix.”
“During the fourth quarter our Defense and In-Flight Connectivity business continued to experience strong momentum with increased orders and awards. The Defense segment, with a focus on the US DoD, represents a significant growth opportunity for Gilat. We are pleased with our progress in expanding opportunities to serve the specialized needs of government and military customers with our innovative satellite solutions,” Mr. Sfadia continued. “With the closing of the Stellar Blu acquisition, our Commercial business is poised for significant growth as we establish our leadership in the expanding Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) market. Our portfolio of IFC GEO, LEO and multi-orbit solutions will be instrumental in capitalizing on increasing demand for inflight connectivity by airlines and passengers.”
Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Looking ahead into 2025, given the significant potential we see in the defense market and our view of this as a strategic growth engine, we plan to increase our investment in R&D, Sales and Marketing of the Defense Segment. We believe that this targeted increase will allow us to take advantage of the opportunities we see quicker and more decisively to ensure a long term growth in this market. Coupled with our recent acquisitions and positioning in the Satcom market, Gilat has the resource base to scale the IFC and Defense businesses and our track record of profitable, cash generating growth, provides a strong foundation for Gilat’s continued success."
Commencing January 1, 2025, the company has implemented a new organizational structure and reportable segments. The new organizational structure and segment reporting are designed to better target the diverse and attractive end markets the company serves and to provide investors with greater insight into Gilat’s business lines and strategic growth opportunities. The company will report financial results based on the following three divisions: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru.
Gilat Defense Division:
provides secure, rapid-deployment solutions for military organizations, government agencies, and defense integrators, with a strong focus on the U.S. Department of Defense resulting from our strategic acquisition of DataPath Inc. By integrating technologies from Gilat, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Wavestream, the division delivers resilient battlefield connectivity with multiple layers of communication redundancy for high availability.
Gilat Commercial Division
: provides advanced broadband satellite communication networks for IFC, Enterprise and Cellular Backhaul, supporting HTS, VHTS, and NGSO constellations with turnkey solutions for service providers, satellite operators, and enterprises. Our acquisition of Stellar Blu serves as the cornerstone of this division, strengthening our position in the IFC market and enabling us to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions that meet the demands of passengers, airlines, and service providers worldwide.
Gilat Peru Division:
specializes in end-to-end telco solutions, including the operation and implementation of large-scale network projects. With expertise in terrestrial fiber optic, wireless, and satellite networks, Gilat Peru provides technology integration, managed networks and services, connectivity solutions, and reliable internet and voice access across the region.
Gilat has prepared unaudited illustrations of the company’s financial reports for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 to reflect the company’s results based on the new segment reporting, which can be found in
the IR section on Gil
at
’s
web
site
. For additional information about Gilat’s new divisional structure, please click here:
Link
Key Recent Announcements
Gilat Secures Over $18 Million Orders Addressing Demand for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions
Gilat Receives $9 Million in Orders for Multi-Orbit SkyEdge Platforms
Gilat Completes Acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions LLC
Gilat and Hispasat Provided Immediate Satellite Communication to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene
Gilat Receives Over $3 Million in Orders to Support LEO Constellations
Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million in orders to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces
Gilat Receives $4M in Orders for Advanced Portable Terminals from Global Defense Customers
Conference Call Details
Gilat’s Management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:
Date:
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start:
09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in:
US: 1-888-407-2553
International: +972-3-918-0609
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at gilat.com and through this link:
https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2024
The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.
Together with our wholly-owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.
Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason
.
Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Hagay
Katz
, Chief Product and Marketing Officer
hagayk@gilat.com
Alliance Advisors:
GilatIR@allianceadvisors.co
m
Phone: +1 212 838 3777
_________________
1
We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as amortization of purchased intangibles and earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort.
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Revenues
$
305,448
$
266,090
$
78,128
$
75,612
Cost of revenues
192,117
161,145
47,107
46,692
Gross profit
113,331
104,945
31,021
28,920
Research and development expenses, net
38,136
41,173
10,108
11,624
Selling and marketing expenses
27,381
25,243
6,657
7,119
General and administrative expenses
26,868
19,215
6,192
6,312
Other operating expenses (income), net
(6,751
)
(8,771
)
(4,706
)
986
Total operating expenses
85,634
76,860
18,251
26,041
Operating income
27,697
28,085
12,770
2,879
Financial income, net
1,504
109
63
1,196
Income before taxes on income
29,201
28,194
12,833
4,075
Taxes on income
(4,352
)
(4,690
)
(1,069
)
(628
)
Net income
$
24,849
$
23,504
$
11,764
$
3,447
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
$
0.44
$
0.41
$
0.21
$
0.06
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
57,016,920
56,668,999
57,017,032
56,820,774
Diluted
57,016,920
56,672,537
57,017,032
56,820,774
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments (*)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments (*)
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
31,021
$
575
$
31,596
$
28,920
$
617
$
29,537
Operating expenses
18,251
3,680
21,931
26,041
(2,615
)
23,426
Operating income
12,770
(3,105
)
9,665
2,879
3,232
6,111
Income before taxes on income
12,833
(3,105
)
9,728
4,075
3,232
7,307
Net income
$
11,764
$
(3,252
)
$
8,512
$
3,447
$
3,097
$
6,544
Basic earnings per share
$
0.21
$
(0.06
)
$
0.15
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.12
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.21
$
(0.06
)
$
0.15
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.11
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
57,017,032
57,017,032
56,820,774
56,820,774
Diluted
57,017,032
57,024,316
56,820,774
56,987,939
(*)
Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net,
other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
11,764
$
3,447
Gross profit
Stock-based compensation expenses
133
129
Amortization of purchased intangibles
389
448
Other integration expenses
53
40
575
617
Operating expenses
Stock-based compensation expenses
653
796
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination
140
662
Amortization of purchased intangibles
216
162
Other operating income (expenses), net and other integration expenses
(4,689
)
995
(3,680
)
2,615
Taxes on income
(147
)
(135
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
8,512
$
6,544
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments (*)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments (*)
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
113,331
$
3,673
$
117,004
$
104,945
$
895
$
105,840
Operating expenses
85,634
(500
)
85,134
76,860
5,434
82,294
Operating income
27,697
4,173
31,870
28,085
(4,539
)
23,546
Income before taxes on income
29,201
4,173
33,374
28,194
(4,539
)
23,655
Net income
$
24,849
$
3,376
$
28,225
$
23,504
$
(3,597
)
$
19,907
Basic earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.06
$
0.50
$
0.41
$
(0.06
)
$
0.35
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.05
$
0.49
$
0.41
$
(0.06
)
$
0.35
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
57,016,920
57,016,920
56,668,999
56,668,999
Diluted
57,016,920
57,041,778
56,672,537
56,784,601
(*)
Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
24,849
$
23,504
Gross profit
Stock-based compensation expenses
518
407
Amortization of purchased intangibles
2,412
448
Other non-recurring expenses
466
-
Other integration expenses
277
40
3,673
895
Operating expenses
Stock-based compensation expenses
2,771
2,354
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination
3,437
662
Amortization of purchased intangibles
988
312
Other operating income, net and other integration expenses
(6,696
)
(8,762
)
500
(5,434
)
Taxes on income
(797
)
942
Non-GAAP net income
$
28,225
$
19,907
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
24,849
$
23,504
$
11,764
$
3,447
Adjustments:
Financial income, net
(1,504
)
(109
)
(63
)
(1,196
)
Taxes on income
4,352
4,690
1,069
628
Stock-based compensation expenses
3,289
2,761
786
925
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination
3,437
662
140
662
Depreciation and amortization (*)
13,777
13,627
3,068
3,862
Other operating expenses (income), net
(6,751
)
(8,771
)
(4,706
)
986
Other non-recurring expenses
466
-
-
-
Other integration expenses
332
49
70
49
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,247
$
36,413
$
12,128
$
9,363
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive
SEGMENT REVENUES:
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Satellite Networks
$
198,174
$
168,527
$
49,064
$
53,517
Integrated Solutions
54,925
46,133
17,257
9,503
Network Infrastructure and Services
52,349
51,430
11,807
12,592
Total revenues
$
305,448
$
266,090
$
78,128
$
75,612
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,384
$
103,961
Restricted cash
853
736
Trade receivables, net
53,554
44,725
Contract assets
20,987
28,327
Inventories
38,890
38,525
Other current assets
21,963
24,299
Total current assets
255,631
240,573
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Restricted cash
12
54
Long-term contract assets
8,146
9,283
Severance pay funds
5,966
5,737
Deferred taxes
11,896
11,484
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,556
5,105
Other long-term assets
5,288
9,544
Total long-term assets
37,864
41,207
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
70,834
74,315
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
12,925
16,051
GOODWILL
52,494
54,740
TOTAL ASSETS
$
429,748
$
426,886
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term debt
$
-
$
7,453
Trade payables
17,107
13,873
Accrued expenses
45,368
51,906
Advances from customers and deferred revenues
18,587
34,495
Operating lease liabilities
2,557
2,426
Other current liabilities
17,817
16,431
Total current liabilities
101,436
126,584
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loan
2,000
2,000
Accrued severance pay
6,677
6,537
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues
580
1,139
Operating lease liabilities
4,014
3,022
Other long-term liabilities
10,606
12,916
Total long-term liabilities
23,877
25,614
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
2,733
2,733
Additional paid-in capital
943,294
937,591
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,120
)
(5,315
)
Accumulated deficit
(635,472
)
(660,321
)
Total shareholders' equity
304,435
274,688
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
429,748
$
426,886
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
24,849
$
23,504
$
11,764
$
3,447
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,554
13,402
3,012
3,805
Capital gain from sale of property
-
(2,084
)
-
-
Stock-based compensation *)
6,726
3,423
926
1,587
Accrued severance pay, net
(89
)
167
(72
)
12
Deferred taxes, net
1,834
2,662
298
(1,203
)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
(9,347
)
13,448
(2,328
)
9,561
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
8,519
(1,694
)
11,506
(7,804
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including
short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)
11,661
(351
)
8,590
(3,949
)
Decrease (increase) in inventories, net
(1,928
)
(2,387
)
544
3,798
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
3,196
(7,635
)
(1,884
)
(2,314
)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(5,906
)
735
(8,581
)
3,517
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues
(16,390
)
803
(4,228
)
(1,843
)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(5,010
)
(12,049
)
(3,265
)
1,343
Net cash provided by operating activities
31,669
31,944
16,282
9,957
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,610
)
(10,746
)
(2,515
)
(2,090
)
Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
-
(4,107
)
-
(4,107
)
Receipts from sale of property
-
2,168
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,610
)
(12,685
)
(2,515
)
(6,197
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of credit facility, net
(7,453
)
(1,590
)
-
(1,590
)
Repayments of short-term debts
(7,836
)
-
(3,793
)
-
Proceeds from short-term debts
7,836
-
1,066
-
Costs associated with entering into a long-term debt
(654
)
-
(654
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,107
)
(1,590
)
(3,381
)
(1,590
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,454
)
(63
)
(896
)
2,288
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
15,498
17,606
9,490
4,458
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
104,751
87,145
110,759
100,293
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
120,249
$
104,751
$
120,249
$
104,751
*)
Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $3,437 and $662 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $140 and $662 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
