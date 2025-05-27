Gilat Satellite Networks Receives Over $25 Million in Orders from Global Satellite Operators

Gilat Satellite Networks secures over $25 million in orders for satellite solutions from major global operators, delivering through 2026.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its Commercial Division secured over $25 million in orders from major global satellite operators, with deliveries planned for 2025 and 2026. This influx of orders underscores the industry's confidence in Gilat's extensive range of products and services designed for multi-orbit constellations, which address the growing demand for high-quality broadband connectivity in aviation. President Ron Levin highlighted the accelerating need for In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) services as satellite operators seek to enhance their offerings. With over 35 years in the industry, Gilat continues to provide advanced satellite communications solutions across various sectors, emphasizing its commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance technologies.

Gilat Satellite Networks received over $25 million in orders from leading global satellite operators, indicating strong market demand and confidence in the company's products and services.

The orders reflect the company's leadership in the In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) market, driven by increasing demand for high-quality broadband connectivity in aviation.

Gilat's diverse portfolio supports multiple commercial satellite applications, reinforcing its role in maximizing network value and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Despite receiving over $25 million in orders, the press release emphasizes significant risks, including the possibility of not maintaining market acceptance for Gilat's products and facing competition that could pressure pricing.

The forward-looking statements caution investors about potential uncertainties, including the company's ability to develop new technologies and manage growth, which may reflect underlying operational challenges.

There is a mention of geopolitical risks related to Gilat's location in Israel, specifically regarding hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which could impact business operations and investor confidence.

What new orders did Gilat Satellite Networks recently receive?

Gilat received over $25 million in orders from leading global satellite operators for various satellite networking solutions.

What markets does Gilat serve with its satellite technologies?

Gilat serves commercial, defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure markets with solutions for multi-orbit constellations and broadband connectivity.

What is the focus of Gilat's recent technological developments?

The focus is on high-quality In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) and solutions that support a range of mobility-driven services.

How long has Gilat been in the satellite communications industry?

Gilat has over 35 years of experience in satellite-based broadband communications and connectivity solutions.

Where can I find more information about Gilat's offerings?

More information can be found on Gilat's official website at http://www.gilat.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Commercial Division received over $25 million in orders from leading global satellite operators. Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026.





The orders demonstrate continued confidence in Gilat’s powerful portfolio of products and services for multi-orbit constellations—GEO, MEO, and LEO—, including ground segment infrastructure, network management systems, and value-added services. Much of the current momentum is driven by increasing demand for high-quality broadband connectivity in the skies, reinforcing Gilat’s leadership in the IFC market.







Gilat’s technologies are built to meet the stringent requirements of mobility-driven services like IFC, where performance, efficiency, and reliability are paramount. At the same time, the company’s solutions continue to support a range of commercial satellite applications, helping operators maximize network value and customer satisfaction.







“We’re seeing accelerating demand for high-quality In-Flight Connectivity as satellite operators expand their service offerings to meet rising expectations from the aviation industry,” said Ron Levin, President of Gilat’s Commercial Division. “At the same time, these orders reflect the broader confidence in Gilat’s ability to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions across a range of satellite communications applications.”







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason





