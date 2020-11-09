Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GILT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILT was $6.08, representing a -43.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.76 and a 29.36% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

GILT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). GILT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GILT Dividend History page.

