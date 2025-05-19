Stocks
GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Reports 21% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 Million and Reiterates 2025 Guidance

May 19, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Gilat Satellite Networks reported a 21% revenue increase, with a net loss of $6 million in Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced a 21% increase in revenues for Q1 2025, reaching $92 million compared to $76.1 million in Q1 2024, although the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million, down from a profit of $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. This shift was primarily due to costs associated with the ramp-up of Gilat Stellar Blu, among other factors. GAAP net loss was $6 million, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $7.6 million, which would be $11.2 million excluding the impact of Star Blu’s ramp-up. Despite these losses, Gilat reiterated its 2025 revenue guidance of $415 to $455 million and expects adjusted EBITDA between $47 and $53 million. CEO Adi Sfadia highlighted the company's strong performance, particularly in defense and commercial sectors, and affirmed that growth opportunities remain strong in mission-critical communications. Recent contract wins include substantial orders from defense organizations and a global commitment to expand Gilat Stellar Blu's service capabilities.

Potential Positives

  • Revenues increased by 21% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth and market demand for Gilat's products and services.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $7.6 million, indicating ongoing operational efficiency despite challenges in the ramp-up process of Gilat Stellar Blu.
  • The company has reiterated its revenue guidance for 2025, expecting significant year-over-year growth, showcasing confidence in future performance.
  • Management highlighted significant momentum in the defense sector and strong market demand for its products, suggesting potential for continued growth and profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant decline from a GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, compared to a GAAP net income of $5.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a complete reversal of financial performance.
  • Non-GAAP operating income decreased to $5.2 million from $6.6 million in Q1 2024, reflecting a downward trend in operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were Gilat's revenues for Q1 2025?

Gilat reported revenues of $92 million, a 21% increase from $76.1 million in Q1 2024.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Gilat in Q1 2025?

Gilat's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $9.3 million in Q1 2024.

What is Gilat's financial outlook for 2025?

Gilat expects 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted between $47 million and $53 million.

What challenges did Gilat face in Q1 2025?

Gilat experienced a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million due to costs related to the Gilat Stellar Blu ramp-up.

How is Gilat performing in the defense sector?

Gilat Defense is seeing significant growth driven by increased demand for its products and services, contributing positively to revenue growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release






Revenue




s




Increase




d




21




%




Year-over-Year




with




Adjusted EBITDA of $




7.6




Million







R




eiterate




s




G




uidance for 2025




PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2025.





First


Quarter


202


5


Financial Highlights






  • Revenue


    s

    of $92million, up 21% compared with $76.1million in Q12024;



  • GAAP


    operating


    loss

    of $2.7 million,compared with GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in Q1 2024 mainly due to a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process, amortization of purchased intangibles derived from the Stellar Blu acquisition, and other operating expenses, related to earnout liabilities and one-time acquisition-related costs;



  • Non-GAAP operating income

    of $5.2million, compared with $6.6million in Q1 2024;



  • GAAP net


    loss

    of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;



  • Non-GAAP net income

    of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $6.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;



  • Adjusted EBITDA

    of $7.6 million, compared with $9.3 million in Q1 2024, which includes a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding such loss, was $11.2 million.




Forward-Looking Expectations



The Company today reiterated its guidance for 2025.



Expectations are for revenue between $415 and $455 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 and $53 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% at the midpoint.




Management Commentary




Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented:

"Gilat delivered solid Q1 2025 results, demonstrating strong execution across the company and positive impact from our new organizational structure. Gilat Defense is experiencing significant momentum, fueled by growing demand for its broad portfolio of products and services and is becoming an increasingly important contributor to our growth. This growth is supported by macro-geopolitical factors that are driving increased investment in secure, mission-critical communications worldwide.”




Mr. Sfadia


added


,

"Regarding Gilat Commercial, our IFC business continues to expand as we deliver on customer commitments and grow our market base. Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up is on track

,

and its Sidewinder ESA is now flying on over 150 aircraft, with strong feedback and additional orders expected very soon. We are collaborating with our partners to expand into new applications such as ISR and VVIP aviation. We’re also in the process of developing OEM installation and broader modem compatibility, further establishing Sidewinder as the go-to multi-orbit IFC solution."




Mr. Sfadia concluded

, “Based on our strong beginning to 2025 and as Stellar Blu’s ramp up finalizes, we are on track to deliver a record year in both revenues and non-GAAP profitability as we capture the expanding opportunities in mission-critical communications and next-generation satellite solutions.”




Key Recent Announcements




  • Gilat Receives Over $15 Million in Orders from Leading Satellite Operators


  • Gilat Receives a Multimillion Order from a Global Defense Organization


  • Gilat Receives over $11 Million Defense Contract from a Leading UAV Company


  • Gilat Awarded Up to $23 Million Multi-Year Contract to Service Satellite Transportable Terminal Units for US DoD Customers


  • Gilat Receives $6 Million Defense Contract to Provide Military Communications solutions in Asia-Pacific


  • Gilat Receives $4 Million in Orders for Advanced Portable Satellite Terminals from Global Defense Customers


  • Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces








Conference Call Details



Gilat’s management will discuss its first quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:




















Date:
Monday, May 19, 2025

Start:
09:00 AM EST / 16:00 IST

Dial-in:
US: 1-888-407-2553


International: +972-3-918-0609


A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at


http://www.gilat.com


and through this link:


https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq1-2025


.



The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.




Non-GAAP Measures



The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.



Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.



Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.




About Gilat



Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.



Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.



Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit:


www.gilat.com




Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.




Contact:



Gilat Satellite Networks


Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer




hagayk@gilat.com




Alliance Advisors



GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com


Phone: +1 212 838 3777






































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)




U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)






Three months ended






March 31,







2025




2024




Unaudited






Revenues
$
92,037


$
76,078

Cost of revenues

63,639



48,024







Gross profit


28,398




28,054






Research and development expenses, net

11,621



9,319

Selling and marketing expenses

8,202



7,077

General and administrative expenses

6,784



8,077

Other operating expenses (income), net

4,538



(1,810
)







Total operating expenses


31,145




22,663







Operating income (loss)


(2,747

)



5,391






Financial income (expenses), net

(936
)


513







Income (loss) before taxes on income


(3,683

)



5,904






Taxes on income

(2,313
)


(940
)







Net income (loss)

$

(5,996

)


$

4,964







Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.11

)


$

0.09







Weighted average number of shares used in








computing earnings (losses) per share (Basic and Diluted)


57,037,671




57,016,585























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.


RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)


FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES


U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)




Three months ended


Three months ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments (*)


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Adjustments (*)


Non-GAAP




Unaudited


Unaudited















Gross profit
$ 28,398

810

$ 29,208

$ 28,054

726

$ 28,780

Operating expenses
31,145

(7,090)

24,055

22,663

(499)

22,164

Operating income (loss)
(2,747)

7,900

5,153

5,391

1,225

6,616

Income (loss) before taxes on income
(3,683)

7,900

4,217

5,904

1,225

7,129

Net income (loss)

$

(5,996)

7,823


$

1,827


$

4,964

1,050


$

6,014














Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.11)

$ 0.14


$

0.03


$

0.09

$
0.02


$

0.11



























Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share












Basic
57,037,671



57,037,671

57,016,585



57,016,585


Diluted
57,037,671



58,005,232

57,016,585



57,108,734



























(*)
Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.



















Three


months


ended






Three


months


ended







March 31, 2025






March 31, 2024







Unaudited






Unaudited















GAAP net income (loss)

$
(5,996)





$
4,964














Gross profit










Stock-based compensation expenses

173





150


Amortization of purchased intangibles

600





507


Other integration expenses

37





69





810





726


Operating expenses










Stock-based compensation expenses

901





717


Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination

607





1,324


Amortization of purchased intangibles

884





257


Other operating expenses (income), net *)

4,538





(1,810)


Other integration expenses

160





11






7,090





499















Taxes on income

(77)





(175)















Non-GAAP net income

$
1,827





$
6,014




























*)
Including M&A expenses related to business combinations in the amounts of $2,205 and $318 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively









































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.




SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION




U.S. dollars in thousands












ADJUSTED EBITDA:









Three months ended



March 31,



2025


2024



Unaudited





GAAP net income (loss)
$
(5,996
)

$
4,964

Adjustments:



Financial expenses (income), net

936



(513
)

Taxes on income

2,313



940

Stock-based compensation expenses

1,074



867

Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination

607



1,324

Depreciation and amortization (*)

3,962



3,481

Other operating expenses (income), net

4,538



(1,810
)

Other integration expenses

197



80





Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,631


$
9,333





(*) Including amortization of lease incentive








SEGMENT REVENUES:









Three months ended



March 31,




2025




2024



Unaudited





Commercial
$
64,220


$
41,193

Defense

23,011



17,230

Peru

4,806



17,655






Total revenues

$

92,037



$

76,078




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




U.S. dollars in thousands









March 31,


December 31,




2025




2024



Unaudited


Audited






ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
63,783


$
119,384

Restricted cash

470



853

Trade receivables, net

49,164



49,600

Contract assets

33,394



24,941

Inventories

59,431



38,890

Other current assets

34,395



21,963






Total current assets

240,637



255,631






LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Restricted cash

13



12

Long-term contract assets

7,450



8,146

Severance pay funds

5,847



5,966

Deferred taxes

9,912



11,896

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,400



6,556

Other long-term assets

8,539



5,288






Total long-term assets

38,161



37,864






PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

69,878



70,834






INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

64,928



12,925






GOODWILL

169,444



52,494







TOTAL ASSETS
$
583,048


$
429,748






GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)




U.S. dollars in thousands









March 31,


December 31,




2025




2024



Unaudited


Audited






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Current maturities of long-term loan
$
3,000


$
-

Trade payables

20,364



17,107

Accrued expenses

48,245



45,368

Advances from customers and deferred revenues

71,701



18,587

Operating lease liabilities

2,865



2,557

Other current liabilities

24,617



17,817






Total current liabilities

170,792



101,436






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Long-term loans

57,469



2,000

Accrued severance pay

6,536



6,677

Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues

254



580

Operating lease liabilities

3,608



4,014

Other long-term liabilities

44,875



10,606






Total long-term liabilities

112,742



23,877






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value

2,736



2,733

Additional paid-in capital

944,657



943,294

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,411
)


(6,120
)

Accumulated deficit

(641,468
)


(635,472
)






Total shareholders' equity

299,514



304,435







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
583,048


$
429,748




























































































































































































































































































































































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




U.S. dollars in thousands









Three months ended



March 31,



2025


2024



Unaudited



Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)
$
(5,996
)

$
4,964


Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)




to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

3,905



3,425

Stock-based compensation expenses

1,681



2,191

Accrued severance pay, net

(22
)


(55
)

Deferred taxes, net

1,984



451

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

4,528



(8,797
)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(7,798
)


6,248

Decrease in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term



and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash)

18,390



3,507

Increase in inventories

(11,456
)


(3,193
)

Decrease in trade payables

(7,828
)


(666
)

Decrease in accrued expenses

(6,358
)


(1,240
)

Decrease in advances from customers and deferred revenues

(1,096
)


(2,754
)

Increase in other liabilities

3,454



139


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


(6,612

)



4,220







Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment

(1,490
)


(793
)

Investment in other asset

(2,500
)


-

Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(104,943
)


-


Net cash used in investing activities


(108,933

)



(793

)







Cash flows from financing activities:



Repayment of short-term debt, net

-



(2,744
)

Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs

58,970



-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


58,970




(2,744

)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


592




(268

)






Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(55,983

)



415






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period


120,249




104,751






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

64,266



$

105,166









This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

