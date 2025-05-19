Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Reports 21% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 Million and Reiterates 2025 Guidance

Gilat Satellite Networks reported a 21% revenue increase, with a net loss of $6 million in Q1 2025.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced a 21% increase in revenues for Q1 2025, reaching $92 million compared to $76.1 million in Q1 2024, although the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million, down from a profit of $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. This shift was primarily due to costs associated with the ramp-up of Gilat Stellar Blu, among other factors. GAAP net loss was $6 million, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $7.6 million, which would be $11.2 million excluding the impact of Star Blu’s ramp-up. Despite these losses, Gilat reiterated its 2025 revenue guidance of $415 to $455 million and expects adjusted EBITDA between $47 and $53 million. CEO Adi Sfadia highlighted the company's strong performance, particularly in defense and commercial sectors, and affirmed that growth opportunities remain strong in mission-critical communications. Recent contract wins include substantial orders from defense organizations and a global commitment to expand Gilat Stellar Blu's service capabilities.

Revenues increased by 21% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth and market demand for Gilat's products and services.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $7.6 million, indicating ongoing operational efficiency despite challenges in the ramp-up process of Gilat Stellar Blu.

The company has reiterated its revenue guidance for 2025, expecting significant year-over-year growth, showcasing confidence in future performance.

Management highlighted significant momentum in the defense sector and strong market demand for its products, suggesting potential for continued growth and profitability.

GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant decline from a GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in Q1 2024.

GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, compared to a GAAP net income of $5.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a complete reversal of financial performance.

Non-GAAP operating income decreased to $5.2 million from $6.6 million in Q1 2024, reflecting a downward trend in operational efficiency.

What were Gilat's revenues for Q1 2025?

Gilat reported revenues of $92 million, a 21% increase from $76.1 million in Q1 2024.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Gilat in Q1 2025?

Gilat's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $9.3 million in Q1 2024.

What is Gilat's financial outlook for 2025?

Gilat expects 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted between $47 million and $53 million.

What challenges did Gilat face in Q1 2025?

Gilat experienced a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million due to costs related to the Gilat Stellar Blu ramp-up.

How is Gilat performing in the defense sector?

Gilat Defense is seeing significant growth driven by increased demand for its products and services, contributing positively to revenue growth.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2025.









of $92million, up 21% compared with $76.1million in Q12024;



of $92million, up 21% compared with $76.1million in Q12024;





of $2.7 million,compared with GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in Q1 2024 mainly due to a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process, amortization of purchased intangibles derived from the Stellar Blu acquisition, and other operating expenses, related to earnout liabilities and one-time acquisition-related costs;



of $2.7 million,compared with GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in Q1 2024 mainly due to a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process, amortization of purchased intangibles derived from the Stellar Blu acquisition, and other operating expenses, related to earnout liabilities and one-time acquisition-related costs;





of $5.2million, compared with $6.6million in Q1 2024;



of $5.2million, compared with $6.6million in Q1 2024;





of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;



of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;





of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $6.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;



of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $6.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;





of $7.6 million, compared with $9.3 million in Q1 2024, which includes a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding such loss, was $11.2 million.









Forward-Looking Expectations







The Company today reiterated its guidance for 2025.





Expectations are for revenue between $415 and $455 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 and $53 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% at the midpoint.







Management Commentary









"Gilat delivered solid Q1 2025 results, demonstrating strong execution across the company and positive impact from our new organizational structure. Gilat Defense is experiencing significant momentum, fueled by growing demand for its broad portfolio of products and services and is becoming an increasingly important contributor to our growth. This growth is supported by macro-geopolitical factors that are driving increased investment in secure, mission-critical communications worldwide.”







"Regarding Gilat Commercial, our IFC business continues to expand as we deliver on customer commitments and grow our market base. Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up is on track



,



and its Sidewinder ESA is now flying on over 150 aircraft, with strong feedback and additional orders expected very soon. We are collaborating with our partners to expand into new applications such as ISR and VVIP aviation. We’re also in the process of developing OEM installation and broader modem compatibility, further establishing Sidewinder as the go-to multi-orbit IFC solution."







, “Based on our strong beginning to 2025 and as Stellar Blu’s ramp up finalizes, we are on track to deliver a record year in both revenues and non-GAAP profitability as we capture the expanding opportunities in mission-critical communications and next-generation satellite solutions.”







Key Recent Announcements









Gilat Receives Over $15 Million in Orders from Leading Satellite Operators



Gilat Receives a Multimillion Order from a Global Defense Organization



Gilat Receives over $11 Million Defense Contract from a Leading UAV Company



Gilat Awarded Up to $23 Million Multi-Year Contract to Service Satellite Transportable Terminal Units for US DoD Customers



Gilat Receives $6 Million Defense Contract to Provide Military Communications solutions in Asia-Pacific



Gilat Receives $4 Million in Orders for Advanced Portable Satellite Terminals from Global Defense Customers



Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces

















Non-GAAP Measures







The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.





Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.





Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit:





www.gilat.com









Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.







Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks





Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer









hagayk@gilat.com









Alliance Advisors





GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com





Phone: +1 212 838 3777















GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

























U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

































Three months ended













March 31,













































2025





















2024

























Unaudited



































Revenues





$





92,037













$





76,078













Cost of revenues









63,639

















48,024







































Gross profit













28,398





















28,054







































Research and development expenses, net









11,621

















9,319













Selling and marketing expenses









8,202

















7,077













General and administrative expenses









6,784

















8,077













Other operating expenses (income), net









4,538

















(1,810





)



































Total operating expenses













31,145





















22,663









































Operating income (loss)













(2,747









)

















5,391







































Financial income (expenses), net









(936





)













513







































Income (loss) before taxes on income













(3,683









)

















5,904







































Taxes on income









(2,313





)













(940





)



































Net income (loss)









$









(5,996









)













$









4,964









































Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)









$









(0.11









)













$









0.09









































Weighted average number of shares used in









































computing earnings (losses) per share (Basic and Diluted)













57,037,671





















57,016,585

















































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.





















RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)





















FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES





















U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





























Three months ended













Three months ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024

























GAAP













Adjustments (*)













Non-GAAP













GAAP













Adjustments (*)













Non-GAAP

























Unaudited













Unaudited







































































Gross profit





$ 28,398









810









$ 29,208









$ 28,054









726









$ 28,780









Operating expenses





31,145









(7,090)









24,055









22,663









(499)









22,164









Operating income (loss)





(2,747)









7,900









5,153









5,391









1,225









6,616









Income (loss) before taxes on income





(3,683)









7,900









4,217









5,904









1,225









7,129









Net income (loss)







$









(5,996)











7,823











$









1,827













$









4,964











1,050











$









6,014



































































Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)







$









(0.11)











$ 0.14











$









0.03













$









0.09











$





0.02











$









0.11



























































































































Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share

























































Basic





57,037,671

















57,037,671









57,016,585

















57,016,585













Diluted





57,037,671

















58,005,232









57,016,585

















57,108,734

























































































































(*)





Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.



















































































Three





months





ended





























Three





months





ended





































March 31, 2025





























March 31, 2024





































Unaudited





























Unaudited











































































GAAP net income (loss)









$





(5,996)

























$





4,964





































































Gross profit

















































Stock-based compensation expenses









173

























150

















Amortization of purchased intangibles









600

























507

















Other integration expenses









37

























69





























810

























726

















Operating expenses

















































Stock-based compensation expenses









901

























717

















Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination









607

























1,324

















Amortization of purchased intangibles









884

























257

















Other operating expenses (income), net *)









4,538

























(1,810)

















Other integration expenses









160

























11

































7,090

























499









































































Taxes on income









(77)

























(175)









































































Non-GAAP net income









$





1,827

























$





6,014

































































































































*)





Including M&A expenses related to business combinations in the amounts of $2,205 and $318 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively











































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

























SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

























U.S. dollars in thousands

































































ADJUSTED EBITDA:

















































Three months ended

























March 31,

























2025













2024

















Unaudited































GAAP net income (loss)





$





(5,996





)









$





4,964













Adjustments:





















Financial expenses (income), net









936

















(513





)









Taxes on income









2,313

















940













Stock-based compensation expenses









1,074

















867













Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination









607

















1,324













Depreciation and amortization (*)









3,962

















3,481













Other operating expenses (income), net









4,538

















(1,810





)









Other integration expenses









197

















80

































Adjusted EBITDA





$





7,631













$





9,333

































(*) Including amortization of lease incentive











































SEGMENT REVENUES:

















































Three months ended

























March 31,





























2025





















2024





















Unaudited































Commercial





$





64,220













$





41,193













Defense









23,011

















17,230













Peru









4,806

















17,655



































Total revenues









$









92,037

















$









76,078













































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























U.S. dollars in thousands

















































March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited













Audited

































ASSETS













































CURRENT ASSETS:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





63,783













$





119,384













Restricted cash









470

















853













Trade receivables, net









49,164

















49,600













Contract assets









33,394

















24,941













Inventories









59,431

















38,890













Other current assets









34,395

















21,963



































Total current assets











240,637

















255,631



































LONG-TERM ASSETS:























Restricted cash









13

















12













Long-term contract assets









7,450

















8,146













Severance pay funds









5,847

















5,966













Deferred taxes









9,912

















11,896













Operating lease right-of-use assets









6,400

















6,556













Other long-term assets









8,539

















5,288



































Total long-term assets











38,161

















37,864



































PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET











69,878

















70,834



































INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET











64,928

















12,925



































GOODWILL











169,444

















52,494





































TOTAL ASSETS









$





583,048













$





429,748



































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)

























U.S. dollars in thousands

















































March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited













Audited

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













































CURRENT LIABILITIES:























Current maturities of long-term loan





$





3,000













$





-













Trade payables









20,364

















17,107













Accrued expenses









48,245

















45,368













Advances from customers and deferred revenues









71,701

















18,587













Operating lease liabilities









2,865

















2,557













Other current liabilities









24,617

















17,817



































Total current liabilities











170,792

















101,436



































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:























Long-term loans









57,469

















2,000













Accrued severance pay









6,536

















6,677













Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues









254

















580













Operating lease liabilities









3,608

















4,014













Other long-term liabilities









44,875

















10,606



































Total long-term liabilities











112,742

















23,877



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:























Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value









2,736

















2,733













Additional paid-in capital









944,657

















943,294













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(6,411





)













(6,120





)









Accumulated deficit









(641,468





)













(635,472





)































Total shareholders' equity











299,514

















304,435





































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









$





583,048













$





429,748











































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























U.S. dollars in thousands

















































Three months ended

























March 31,

























2025













2024

















Unaudited















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income (loss)







$





(5,996





)









$





4,964















Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)

























to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization









3,905

















3,425













Stock-based compensation expenses









1,681

















2,191













Accrued severance pay, net









(22





)













(55





)









Deferred taxes, net









1,984

















451













Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net









4,528

















(8,797





)









Decrease (increase) in contract assets









(7,798





)













6,248













Decrease in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term





















and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash)









18,390

















3,507













Increase in inventories









(11,456





)













(3,193





)









Decrease in trade payables









(7,828





)













(666





)









Decrease in accrued expenses









(6,358





)













(1,240





)









Decrease in advances from customers and deferred revenues









(1,096





)













(2,754





)









Increase in other liabilities









3,454

















139















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













(6,612









)

















4,220







































Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of property and equipment









(1,490





)













(793





)









Investment in other asset









(2,500





)













-













Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired









(104,943





)













-















Net cash used in investing activities













(108,933









)

















(793









)



































Cash flows from financing activities:

























Repayment of short-term debt, net









-

















(2,744





)









Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs









58,970

















-















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













58,970





















(2,744









)

































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













592





















(268









)

































Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(55,983









)

















415





































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period













120,249





















104,751





































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period









$









64,266

















$









105,166

































