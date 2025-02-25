Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Invests $3.5 Million in Crosense to Enhance Drone Detection Technology for Defense Sector

Gilat Satellite Networks invests $3.5 million in Crosense to enhance drone detection technology for defense and security applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced an investment of up to $3.5 million in Crosense, an innovative startup focusing on drone detection and tracking, as part of a larger funding round co-led by Frontier Capital. This investment aligns with Gilat's strategic emphasis on expanding its presence in the Homeland Security and Defense sectors. Crosense is developing advanced electronically steered antenna systems for real-time drone detection, addressing critical security needs at airports and military sites. Gilat's Chief Corporate Development Officer highlighted the urgent demand for effective detection solutions given the rise of drone threats. Both companies anticipate the partnership will drive innovation and enhance market reach in safeguarding critical assets.

Potential Positives

Gilat Satellite Networks is investing up to $3.5 million in Crosense, indicating strong confidence in innovative drone detection technology.

The investment aligns with Gilat's strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Homeland Security and Defense sectors.

By supporting Crosense's disruptive technology, Gilat reinforces its commitment to providing next-generation solutions for safeguarding critical infrastructure against drone threats.

Gilat's partnership with Crosense is expected to enhance innovation and growth opportunities, leveraging Gilat's extensive market knowledge and sales channels.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $3.5 million investment in an early-stage startup may raise concerns about Gilat's allocation of resources, particularly if the investment does not yield immediate returns or if it detracts from strengthening its own core business.

Failure to secure market share in the rapidly evolving defense technology landscape could result in competitive disadvantages, particularly highlighted by the need for effective drone detection solutions.

The potential risks associated with Gilat's international operations, particularly given the geopolitical instability in the Middle East, could jeopardize future investments and business stability.

FAQ

What is Gilat Satellite Networks' recent investment announcement?

Gilat announced an investment of up to $3.5 million in Crosense, a startup focusing on drone detection and tracking technology.

How does Crosense's technology differ from traditional solutions?

Crosense offers passive, all-weather, real-time drone detection, providing 24/7 coverage and scalability, unlike conventional detection methods.

Why is Gilat investing in Crosense?

This investment aligns with Gilat's strategic focus on expanding in the Homeland Security and Defense sectors, addressing urgent security needs.

What role will Gilat play in Crosense's development?

Gilat will leverage its expertise and global marketing channels to support Crosense's growth and amplify its market impact.

What does Gilat Satellite Networks specialize in?

Gilat specializes in satellite-based broadband communications, offering solutions for commercial and defense applications, including advanced connectivity technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a global leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, today announced an investment of up to $3.5 million in Crosense, an early-stage startup revolutionizing drone detection and tracking. The investment is part of a funding round co-led by Frontier Capital, reinforcing strong industry confidence in Crosense’s disruptive technology. This move aligns with Gilat’s recently declared strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Homeland Security (HLS) and Defense sectors.





Crosense is developing a disruptive new class of deep-tech, electronically steered antenna (ESA) based drone detection and tracking systems, addressing an urgent, unmet need for securing airports, military bases, and critical infrastructure against unauthorized drone activity. Unlike traditional solutions, Crosense’s passive, all-weather, real-time system will provide 24/7 hermetic coverage, ensuring accurate, scalable, and cost-effective detection in all terrains, including dense urban environments.





"The rapid rise of drone threats has created an immediate demand for more effective detection solutions, and Crosense’s technology is poised to disrupt the market," said Roni Stoleru, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Gilat. "This investment reflects Gilat’s commitment to the defense sector and our strategy to bring innovative, field-proven solutions to military and government customers worldwide. By supporting Crosense, we are reinforcing our role in safeguarding critical assets with next-generation technologies."





"We are thrilled to have Gilat as our strategic partner and investor," stated Crosense founder and CEO, Gil Zwirn. "Gilat's extensive knowledge and expertise, as well as its robust global marketing and sales channels will be instrumental in our journey. This collaboration is expected to propel Crosense forward, fostering innovation and growth, and amplifying our reach and impact."







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly-owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit:



http://www.gilat.com









Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other





companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect Gilat’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Yemen and the instability in the middle east; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Gilat’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Gilat undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay Katz



, Chief Products and Marketing Officer







hagayk@gilat.com









Alliance Advisors





:









GilatIR@allianceadvisors.co





m







Phone: +1 212 838 3777



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.