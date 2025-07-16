Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Awarded $7 Million Contract to Provide Services to U.S. Army

Gilat DataPath receives a $7 million U.S. Army contract, potentially extending to $70 million over five years.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, has secured a contract worth over $7 million to provide field and technical services to the U.S. Army, with the potential for the contract to extend up to five years, potentially increasing total revenue to $70 million. The awarded services will support the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications Networks as part of the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II initiative. Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath, emphasized the company's leadership in satellite communications for defense modernization with this significant multi-year contract. Gilat Satellite Networks has extensive experience in satellite broadband communications, offering advanced solutions for various markets, including defense, with a commitment to providing connectivity worldwide.

Potential Positives

Gilat DataPath has secured a contract valued at over $7 million, with the potential to extend to approximately $70 million over five years, indicating strong revenue growth prospects.

The contract is for providing field and technical services to the U.S. Army, enhancing Gilat's reputation and presence in the defense sector.

This award showcases Gilat DataPath's status as a leader in innovative satellite communications services for defense, bolstering the company's competitive position in the market.

The successful outcome of a competitive bidding process for the contract demonstrates Gilat's capabilities and attracts attention from other potential clients in both commercial and defense sectors.

Potential Negatives

Increased exposure to geopolitical risks due to operations in Israel and ongoing hostilities with neighboring countries, which could impact business stability.

Potential market acceptance and competition challenges highlighted in the forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in maintaining market position.

The mention of known risks and uncertainties suggests a lack of confidence in future performance, which may concern investors.

FAQ

What contract has Gilat DataPath been awarded?

Gilat DataPath received a contract to provide field and technical services to the U.S. Army, worth over $7 million initially.

How long can the Gilat DataPath contract be extended?

The contract includes options to extend the program up to five years, potentially reaching $70 million in revenue.

What services will Gilat DataPath provide under the new contract?

Gilat DataPath will deliver global field and support services for the U.S. Army's Command, Control, and Communications Networks.

Who is the parent company of Gilat DataPath?

Gilat DataPath is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilat Defense, part of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

How does Gilat Satellite Networks position itself in the market?

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leader in satellite networking technology, providing solutions for both commercial and defense applications.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that Gilat DataPath (DataPath Inc.) a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilat Defense, has been awarded a contract to provide field and technical services in support of the U.S. Army through a prime contractor. The award includes a base program of more than $7 million with options to extend the program up to five years, reaching an estimated revenue of up to $70 million.





Under the awarded program, Gilat DataPath will deliver global field and support services to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications Networks (PEO C3N). The program award results from a competitive process under the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) vehicle.





“In the domain of delivering innovative satellite communications services to modernize defense capabilities, Gilat DataPath is a world leader,” said



Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath



. “This large multi-year award further underscores the dynamic capabilities and critical nature of what Gilat DataPath can deliver to such a unique and trusted end user.”







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear project and the continued hostilities between Israel and Iran, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









