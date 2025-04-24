Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Announces Financial Results Conference Call for Q1 2025

Gilat Satellite Networks will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 19, 2025, with a conference call afterwards.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., a leader in satellite networking technology, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 19, 2025. Following the release, CEO Adi Sfadia and CFO Gil Benyamini will discuss the results and company achievements during a conference call and webcast scheduled for 9:00 AM EST. Participants can dial in or access the live webcast on Gilat's website, which will also be archived for 30 days. The press release highlights Gilat's extensive experience in providing satellite-based broadband communications, including various applications in commercial and defense sectors, and outlines the potential risks that could affect the company's future performance.

Gilat Satellite Networks is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The conference call will feature key executives, including the CEO and CFO, indicating a strong leadership presence and a planned discussion on business achievements, potentially reinforcing investor confidence.

The simultaneous webcast and subsequent archive availability enhance accessibility for investors and analysts, promoting engagement and broadening the reach of the company's communications.

Gilat's long-standing experience of over 35 years in satellite-based broadband communications showcases its established position in the market, which may attract investor interest and establish credibility within the industry.

Concerns about the company's ability to maintain market acceptance of its products amidst rapid changes in the market and increasing competition, which could impact future performance.

The mention of risks associated with international operations, particularly related to geopolitical tensions in Israel, which may lead to operational uncertainties.

The company acknowledges potential challenges in attracting and retaining qualified personnel, which could hinder growth and innovation.

When will Gilat release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Gilat will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Who will participate in the conference call for the financial results?

Adi Sfadia, the CEO, and Gil Benyamini, the CFO, will discuss the results.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on Gilat's website at www.gilat.com or through a specific link provided in the press release.

Is the conference call available for international participants?

Yes, there is a dial-in number available for international participants: +972-3-918-0609.

How long will the webcast be archived after the conference call?

The webcast will be archived for 30 days on the Gilat website.

$GILT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $GILT stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 19th, 2025.







Conference Call and Webcast







Following the release, Adi Sfadia, Chief Executive Officer, and Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Gilat’s first quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question and answer session:









Date:





Monday, May 19, 2025









Start:





09:00 AM EST / 16:00 IST









Dial-in:





US: 1-888-407-2553













International: +972-3-918-0609





















A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link:



https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq1-2025







The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.







About Gilat







Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.





Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.





Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com







Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Gilat Satellite Networks







Hagay Katz



, Chief Product and Marketing Officer







hagayk@gilat.com









Alliance Advisors:









GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com







Phone: +1 212 838 3777



