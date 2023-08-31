Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from the latest reported closing price of 6.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 22,092K shares. The put/call ratio of GILT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,239K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 53.41% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,664K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,513K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,955K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 23.79% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,507K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, it designs and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by its innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, its portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

