Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Gilat Satellite Networks (NasdaqGS:GILT) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $16.83 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.87% from the latest reported closing price of $15.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.08%, an increase of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 31,309K shares. The put/call ratio of GILT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 5,556K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing an increase of 25.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 5,250K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,132K shares , representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 52.45% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,353K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,211K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,091K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

