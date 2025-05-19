GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS Earnings Results: $GILT Reports Quarterly Earnings

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS ($GILT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $92,040,000, missing estimates of $102,204,000 by $-10,164,000.
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 698,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,434,205
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 433,931 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,755,461
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 357,331 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,269,051
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 357,007 shares (+240.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,266,994
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 188,163 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,194,835
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 153,578 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $975,220
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 147,852 shares (+108.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $938,860
