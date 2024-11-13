Gilat Satellite narrowed FY24 revenue view to $305M-$315M, consensus $330.89M

The Company narrowed the range of its 2024 revenue guidance. Expectations of revenue between $305 million to $315 million now represent year-over-year growth of 17% at the mid-point. The main effect on the revenue guidance is the company’s decision to terminate its activities in Russia due to limitations and constraints that are imposed with regard to operations there.

