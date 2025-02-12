Gilat Satellite FY25 Outlook Misses View

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), Wednesday announced financial outlook for the full year 2025, estimating revenue of $415 million to $455 million.

On average, analysts estimate revenue of $391.64 million for the same period.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 to $53 million for the full year 2025.

The company added that it expects increased orders and awards in its Defense and In-Flight Connectivity business during the year.

In the pre-market hours, Gilat's stock is trading at $7.43, up 0.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

