Gilat Satellite FY25 Outlook Misses View

February 12, 2025 — 07:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), Wednesday announced financial outlook for the full year 2025, estimating revenue of $415 million to $455 million.

On average, analysts estimate revenue of $391.64 million for the same period.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 to $53 million for the full year 2025.

The company added that it expects increased orders and awards in its Defense and In-Flight Connectivity business during the year.

In the pre-market hours, Gilat's stock is trading at $7.43, up 0.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

