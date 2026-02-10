Markets
Gilat Satellite Expects Annual Results To Rise, But Stock Slip Over 15% In Pre-Market

February 10, 2026 — 08:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.(GILT), a satellite networking technology company, on Tuesday initiated guidance for the full year.

Adi Sfadia, CEO of Gilat Satellite, said: "For 2026, we expect continued double digit growth supported by a strong backlog and healthy pipelines. Moreover, with a solid balance sheet and over $183 million in net cash, we are continually exploring additional growth opportunities and potential targets."

For fiscal 2026, Gilat Satellite expects adjusted EBITDA of $61 million to $66 million, with revenue of $500 million to $520 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company has posted adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million, on revenue of $451.7 million.

GILT was down by 15.26% at $16.33 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

