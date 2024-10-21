News & Insights

Gilat Prepares for Q3 2024 Financial Results Release

October 21, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

Gilat (GILT) has released an update.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is set to announce its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 13th, offering investors an opportunity to assess the performance of this leading satellite networking company. The announcement will be followed by a conference call featuring CEO Adi Sfadia and CFO Gil Benyamini, providing insights into the company’s business achievements. This event comes as Gilat continues to innovate in satellite-based broadband communications, catering to diverse applications across various sectors.

