Gilat Names Gil Benyamini New CFO To Succeed Bosmat Halpern

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), a provider of satellite networking technology, said Thursday that it has appointed Gil Benyamini as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from February 1, 2022.

Benyamini will succeed current CFO Bosmat Halpern, who will remain in her role until the end of transition period.

Benyamini previously served as CFO for Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries for a period of four years. Earlier, he worked as CFO at Walla Communications from 2009, to 2016 and at Exent Technologies from 2006, until 2009.

