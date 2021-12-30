Markets
GILT

Gilat Names Gil Benyamini New CFO To Succeed Bosmat Halpern

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), a provider of satellite networking technology, said Thursday that it has appointed Gil Benyamini as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from February 1, 2022.

Benyamini will succeed current CFO Bosmat Halpern, who will remain in her role until the end of transition period.

Benyamini previously served as CFO for Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries for a period of four years. Earlier, he worked as CFO at Walla Communications from 2009, to 2016 and at Exent Technologies from 2006, until 2009.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular