News & Insights

Markets
GILT

Gilat Gets $4 Mln Order From US Dept. Of Defense To Provide DKET 3421 Terminals

October 28, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), a satellite networking technology company, Monday said its U.S.-based unit DataPath has received order worth more than $4 million from the US Department of Defense to provide DKET 3421 terminals.

The orders for DKET 3421, portable terminal for mission-critical communications that supports multi-carrier operations, are expected to be delivered during the first half of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.