Gilat Gets $4 Mln Order From US Dept. Of Defense To Provide DKET 3421 Terminals

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), a satellite networking technology company, Monday said its U.S.-based unit DataPath has received order worth more than $4 million from the US Department of Defense to provide DKET 3421 terminals.

The orders for DKET 3421, portable terminal for mission-critical communications that supports multi-carrier operations, are expected to be delivered during the first half of 2025.

