Gilat Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for GILT?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 12.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has been steady at 13 cents in the past 60 days, suggesting a decline of 7.14% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $112 million, indicating a 50% increase from the year-earlier quarter’s actuals.

GILT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being 6.25%. Shares of the company have gained 87.8% in the past six months compared with the Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 153.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Trends Shaping GILT’s Upcoming Q3 Results

Gilat’s ongoing focus on leveraging the Stellar Blu acquisition to capitalize on advanced ESA technology, investing in R&D and sales to meet defense demands and progressing toward a cloud-native, software-defined NextGen platform is likely to have boosted its performance in the third quarter.

Rising geopolitical tensions and shifting security priorities are driving increased defense spending and greater investment in secure satellite communications. Gilat Defense is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for mission-critical SATCOM solutions, with active customer engagement across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. The company is also expanding its global presence by leveraging synergies among Gilat, DataPath and Wavestream to offer a broader range of defense solutions.

In September, Gilat DataPath received more than $7 million in orders from a prime contractor to supply additional Transportable SATCOM Terminals to the U.S. Army. The orders include multiple DKET 3421 terminals and related support services, with deliveries scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. In August, Gilat Defense secured a multimillion-dollar contract from Israel’s Ministry of Defense to deliver and integrate advanced SATCOM tools. Delivery is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price and Consensus

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote

The commercial segment is gaining momentum with strong bookings, strategic wins and broader adoption of Gilat’s next-generation satellite communication platform. This reflects industry transformation and Gilat’s alignment with customer needs. SkyEdge IV virtualization enables operators to transition to cloud-native, software-defined environments for increased scalability and agility. The shift to a software-only, cloud-based platform strengthens Gilat’s market position, improves margins and supports a platform-as-a-service model.

Synergies from the Stellar Blu acquisition are likely to have cushioned Gilat’s top line during the quarter. Gilat Stellar Blu contributed $36 million in revenue in the second quarter and is on track to reach $120–$150 million in 2025, driven by lucrative new orders from leading IFC market players. In August, the commercial division received more than $60 million in orders from a major satellite operator for its Stellar Blu ESA Sidewinder in-flight connectivity terminals, with deliveries expected within 12 months. The orders include hundreds of terminals to support new airline retrofit programs and the first OEM linefit production run for Boeing.

Healthy pipeline activity in the Gilat Peru division provides momentum. Digital inclusion remains a global priority, and Gilat Peru’s expertise in connecting remote and underserved communities is now being applied in other regions to replicate successful models and accelerate similar projects worldwide. During the quarter, the division received about $85 million in orders from Pronatel, Peru’s national telecommunications program, to upgrade regional broadband infrastructure in Apurímac, Huancavelica and Ayacucho. Migration will occur over the next 12 months, with services provided for four years, adding to Gilat’s recurring revenue backlog.

However, global economic uncertainty, reduced revenue from key customers, delays or cuts in U.S. and international defense spending, slower adoption of new products and supply disruptions caused by market conditions, conflicts, weather, or other uncontrollable factors are likely to have weighed on its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Other Major Business Developments

In November, Gilat’s Commercial Division received a $7 million order for Wavestream’s AeroStream 60W Ka-band Wideband BUCs, which will be used in a next-generation IFC solution for commercial aircraft. Deliveries will take place over the next 24 months.

In October, the Commercial unit received $42 million in orders from a leading satellite operator, mainly for its multi-orbit SkyEdge IV platform. Deliveries are planned over the next 12 months, expanding the platform’s global deployment for next-generation multi-orbit connectivity.

In September, Gilat announced the AI transformation of its Network Management System (NMS) through the integration of the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The new NMS-MCP enables secure, compliant communication between the NMS and AI agents, supporting models such as GPT-4, GPT-5, GPT-5 Mini, o3, o4, o4 Mini and Claude Sonnet 4. The AI capabilities are available immediately.

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gilat this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: GILT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right elements to post an earnings beat in this reporting cycle.

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1. AS is set to report quarterly earnings on Nov. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS’ quarterly revenues and earnings is pegged at $1.73 billion and 25 cents per share, respectively.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3. CSCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on Nov.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s quarterly revenues and earnings is pegged at $14.8 billion and 98 cents per share, respectively.

NVIDIA (NVDA) has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s quarterly revenues and earnings is pegged at $54.6 billion and $1.23 per share, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.