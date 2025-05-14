Gilat Expands ESA Portfolio With Successful ESR-2030Ku LEO Test Flight

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT successfully concluded a series of test flights for its ESR-2030Ku electronically steered antenna (ESA). The ESR-2030Ku is a compact, low-power, full-duplex aero ESA tailored for the OneWeb network.

The test flights were executed in collaboration with Gogo, showcasing the exceptional performance of the ESR-2030Ku on the OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, added GILT. Gogo will become the exclusive distributor of the antenna for business aviation and defense markets, going forward.

Gilat anticipates delivering production hardware to support customer Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) later in 2025.

What Does ESR-2030Ku Offer?

The ESR-2030Ku showcased strong full-duplex connectivity, reaching impressive speeds of 195 Mbps for downlink and 32 Mbps for uplink, specifically designed for mobility and engineered for optimal efficiency. The antenna demonstrated unwavering stability and dependable performance throughout the test flights, even in challenging airborne environments.

The addition of this new ESA terminal expands Gilat’s portfolio alongside the Stellar Blu Sidewinder, strengthening its ability to deliver versatile multi-orbit solutions for both business and defense aviation sectors. This will allow Gilat to seize opportunities in the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar LEO ESA market across the Defense and In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) sectors.

GILT, a leading provider of satellite-based broadband services, offers advanced solutions across sectors like IFC, defense and public safety. With rising global demand for defense SATCOM, driven by NGSO growth and geopolitical tensions, Gilat is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends through its deep expertise and continued investment in secure, high-performance satellite communication technologies.

In February 2025, Globalstar launched an advanced two-way satellite IoT solution using its LEO satellite constellation. Its RM200M is the first satellite module to feature integrated GNSS, Bluetooth, an accelerometer and an application processor, enabling advanced two-way communication. It leverages LEO satellites for global, resilient connectivity, supports edge computing and allows seamless cellular integration.

Strong wins for its Defense division augur well. In April 2025, Gilat announced that its defense division, Gilat Defense, secured a multimillion-dollar order from a leading global defense organization. The contract entails the supply of cutting-edge antenna technology, which will be integrated into the organization’s advanced communication systems. Also, the company announced that Gilat Defense has been awarded a significant contract to provide sustainment and support services for Satellite Transportable Terminal (STT) units used by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”). The deal, which covers a base program with extension options for up to five years, is valued at up to $23 million.

Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 32.8% in the past six months against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's decline of 10.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

