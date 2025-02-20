GIL Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Activewear Sales Rise Y/Y

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL has reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, revenues and earnings grew year over year. The strong performance was driven by the company’s continued focus on executing its GSG strategy.



Insight Into GIL’s Q4 Performance

Gildan Activewear posted adjusted earnings of 83 cents a share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The figure increased 10.7% from adjusted earnings of 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales were $821.5 million, up 5% year over year. Excluding the impacts of the Under Armour phase-out, net sales grew in the low-double digits. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $793 million.



Regarding segments, Activewear sales totaled $714.1 million, marking a 10.9% year-over-year increase, driven by higher sales volumes. Positive POS trends were observed across channels and product lines, with market share gains in key growth categories.



In the Hosiery and Underwear category, net sales declined 22.6% year over year to $107.4 million, aligning with expectations due to the Under Armour phase-out. However, excluding this impact, sales in the category increased in the high-single-digit percentage in the fourth quarter.

Gildan Activewear’s Regional Performance Details

In the United States, sales reached $730.6 million, reflecting a 4.4% increase from $699.5 million in the prior year. In Canada, sales declined 10.7% to $26.5 million from $29.7 million. International sales grew 20.3% to $64.4 million from $53.5 million in the previous year.

GIL’s Margins & Costs

Adjusted gross profit was $253 million, up 6.9% year over year. The adjusted gross margin increased 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 30.8%. This resulted from lower raw material costs.



Adjusted SG&A expenses declined 5% year over year to $77.9 million. As a percentage of net sales, this metric declined 100 bps year over year.

Adjusted operating income improved 13.3% to $175.1 million. We note that the adjusted operating margin increased 160 bps year over year to 21.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $208.4 million. This represents a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 bps year over year to 25.4% in the quarter under review.

Gildan Activewear’s Other Financials

GIL ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $98.8 million, long-term debt of $1.24 billion, and stockholders' equity of $1.46 billion. Cash flows from operating activities were $210.5 million.

GIL’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, net sales growth is expected to increase year over year in the mid-single digits. The adjusted operating margin is projected to improve 50 bps. Capital expenditure is anticipated to be 5% of sales. Adjusted earnings are expected between $3.38 and $3.58 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13-19%. The free cash flow is projected to exceed $450 million.



For the first quarter of 2025, net sales are expected to increase year over year in the low-single digits. Excluding the impacts of the Under Armour sock license agreement, first-quarter net sales are projected to grow in the mid-single digits. The adjusted operating margin is expected to align with the full-year guidance of a 50-bps increase.

