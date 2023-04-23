Giken (TYO:6289) Price Target Decreased by 7.22% to 3,060.00

The average one-year price target for Giken (TYO:6289) has been revised to 3,060.00 / share. This is an decrease of 7.22% from the prior estimate of 3,298.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 3,990.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.66% from the latest reported closing price of 2,145.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Giken. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6289 is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6289 by 7.13% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6289 by 11.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

