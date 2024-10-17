GIII Stock Dips 10% From 52-Week High: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell?

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s GIII shares are currently trading 9.7% below the 52-week high of $35.68 reached on Dec. 15, 2023, making investors contemplate their next moves. Over the past six months, the GIII stock has gained 18.7%, outperforming the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s 2.5% increase. As the market fluctuates and the holiday season approaches, the question is whether you should buy, hold or sell the GIII stock.



The company’s focus on global expansion and brand building has enabled it to outperform the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 11.2% and 16%, respectively, during the same period.



G-III, a distinguished global fashion entity, closed yesterday’s trading session at $32.23. The stock is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $28.74 and $28.66, respectively, highlighting a continued uptrend. SMA is a key indicator of price stability and long-term bullish trends. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, reflects positive market sentiment and investor confidence in GIII's financial health and growth prospects.



GIII Drives Growth on Global Expansion, Digital Initiatives

G-III has made significant strides in its digital and omnichannel strategies, particularly by enhancing e-commerce platforms for key brands like DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. These platforms now incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including upgraded loyalty programs and advanced CRM systems, aimed at driving online sales and boosting customer engagement.



In addition to digital efforts, the company has expanded its global presence through partnerships. Notably, it increased its stake in AWWG, a leading European fashion group, which is expected to generate more than $200 million in sales from the Iberian market in three to five years. This move bolstered G-III’s distribution and market penetration in Spain, Portugal and India. The company's expansion into Latin America, and opening stores in London and Hamburg have strengthened its international footprint.



G-III is also focused on expanding its licensing portfolio. A major partnership with Converse is set to launch in fall 2025, positioning the company to grow within the active lifestyle market. Additionally, new licensing agreements with brands like Champion and Nautica complement G-III’s existing portfolio, broadening its reach in the casualwear and lifestyle sectors.



The company reported notable financial improvements in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. It saw a 90-basis-point year-over-year increase in the gross margin to 42.8%, driven by higher sell-through rates and a focus on higher-margin-owned brands. SG&A expenses declined 4.3%, reflecting enhanced cost management and operational efficiency.



GIII is well-positioned for continued growth, reaffirming its fiscal 2025 net sales guidance of $3.2 billion, suggesting a 3% year-over-year increase. Strong brand performance, strategic marketing and effective cost management underpin this positive outlook. Despite the transition from previous licenses with Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, G-III's core brands are expected to account for 70% of its net sales in fiscal 2025.

GIII’s Earnings Estimates Trend Upward

The positive sentiment surrounding G-III Apparel is reflected in the upward revisions of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share. Over the past 60 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current fiscal year, resulting in an upward revision of 38 cents in the consensus estimate to $4.01 per share.



The consensus estimate for earnings for the next fiscal year has also advanced 38 cents to $4.11 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next year’s sales is pegged at $3.20 billion and $3.30 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Is GIII a Value Play Stock?

From a valuation perspective, G-III shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, which is below the five-year industry average of 13.25, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. It currently has a Value Score of A, further validating its appeal.



Final Thoughts on GIII Stock

Investors may consider the G-III stock due to its strong momentum, global expansion and digital transformation initiatives. The company has been outperforming industry peers and broader markets, supported by its enhanced e-commerce platforms and key partnerships. G-III's robust financial performance, improving margins and focus on higher-margin-owned brands strengthen its growth potential.



Favorable valuation metrics and upward earnings revisions make GIII an attractive value play with strong growth prospects. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO and Crocs, Inc. CROX.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward name-brand and private-label footwear. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.9% and 12.7%, respectively, from the 2023 reported levels. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%.



Crocs offers a wide variety of footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips and slides that cater to people of all ages. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 7.1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the 2023 actuals. CROX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.9%.

