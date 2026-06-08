GIII Q1 Earnings Call Centers on Marc Jacobs and Margin Lift

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII used its first-quarter call to argue that the business is moving past a license-heavy model and into a more brand-led phase. Management framed the quarter less as a revenue story and more as evidence that mix, pricing and owned brands are lifting earnings quality.

That message mattered because the company raised full-year non-GAAP earnings guidance, even as it held its sales outlook steady and prepared to close the Marc Jacobs transaction.

GIII Leans on Brand Ownership

Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb said the company’s go-forward portfolio grew in both North America and Europe, even as reported sales were pressured by the planned loss of PVH brand revenue. He emphasized that full-price selling improved and that the quality of sales strengthened as owned brands became a larger part of the mix.

That framing was backed by the numbers management chose to stress. First-quarter net sales fell 8% to $536.0 million, but adjusted gross margin rose 350 basis points to 45.7%. Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.21 came in above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30, with an average earnings surprise of +30.00%. Revenues also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530 million, with the average revenue surprise being +1.13%.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

Chief financial officer Neal Nackman said inventories were down 8% year over year and cash reached $394.2 million, giving GIII flexibility as it funds growth and absorbs portfolio changes.

G-III Sees Marc Jacobs as the Next Leg

Goldfarb presented the pending Marc Jacobs deal as the clearest proof point of G-III’s strategic shift. He said the acquisition accelerates the move toward higher-margin, longer-duration brand equity and should upgrade earnings quality over time.

Management highlighted three pillars behind the transaction: the global relevance of the brand, the opportunity to expand beyond its current accessories-heavy base into broader lifestyle categories, and a structure that gives G-III operating control while sharing brand ownership with WHP Global. G-III will own 100% of the operating company and half of the intellectual property joint venture.

Goldfarb said the deal should be dilutive in the first year and accretive afterward. He added that G-III expects to fund its roughly $500 million investment with cash and its revolving credit facility, while maintaining low leverage and solid liquidity after closing in the third quarter.

GIII Pushes Margin Reset

Nackman’s financial discussion centered on margin recovery rather than top-line pressure. He said the first-quarter gross margin benefited from pricing actions taken last year, a richer mix of owned brands and tariff mitigation efforts.

The reported margin figures were also affected by a large tariff-related accounting benefit. G-III recorded a $140 million receivable tied to the expected recovery of previously paid IEEPA tariffs, including a roughly $120 million reduction in cost of goods sold and about $20 million of inventory carrying-value relief that will benefit results through the rest of fiscal 2027.

Management excluded that benefit from non-GAAP results, which left a cleaner picture of underlying improvement. On that basis, Nackman said the company is now running a portfolio that mixes low double-digit licensed operating margins with mid- to upper-teen owned-brand margins.

G-III Holds Sales View but Raises Profit Outlook

The clearest guidance change was on earnings. G-III reiterated fiscal 2027 net sales of about $2.71 billion, reflecting the loss of about $470 million in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger sales, but raised non-GAAP earnings guidance to $2.15 to $2.25 per share from $2.00 to $2.10.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance also moved higher to $178 million to $182 million from $158 million to $162 million. Nackman said the outlook assumes tariffs for the rest of the year approximate IEEPA-era rates, anticipates about 400 basis points of gross-margin improvement for the full year, and excludes any contribution from Marc Jacobs.

For the second quarter, management projected sales of about $570 million and non-GAAP earnings of $0.15 to $0.25 per share, with gross-margin expansion of roughly 450 basis points.

GIII Q&A Focuses on White Space and Demand

A BTIG analyst asked where the biggest white-space opportunities sit across the portfolio. Goldfarb pointed to category expansion, international rollout and direct-to-consumer growth, arguing that DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and Vilebrequin remain early in their development curves.

A Telsey Advisory Group analyst pressed management on margin potential across the reshaped portfolio. Goldfarb said Marc Jacobs already carries strong retail margins and that G-III’s role is to scale the business, while Nackman added that the hybrid structure should preserve healthier profitability than a pure licensed model.

A KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst asked whether wholesale partners were growing more cautious. Goldfarb acknowledged softer conditions in Europe but said North American sell-throughs still show consumers buying apparel selectively, with no broad pullback evident in partner behavior so far.

G-III Keeps the Tone Offensive

The call’s broader tone was assertive. Goldfarb repeatedly returned to the idea that G-III is not just replacing lost licensed revenue, but rebuilding the company around brands it can shape, protect and scale over longer cycles.

That left investors with a clear hierarchy of priorities: execute the owned-brand playbook, close and integrate Marc Jacobs, preserve margin gains and manage the transition away from expiring licenses without giving back balance-sheet flexibility.

What Zacks Signals Say

GIII carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. Under Zacks’ framework, the rank remains the first screen, while Style Scores help refine how attractive a stock looks for a given trading style over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That mix points to stronger value and momentum characteristics than growth characteristics at the moment. Zacks also notes that Rank and Style Scores can change as earnings estimate revisions move after reported results, so the post-call setup should be viewed as current rather than fixed.





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