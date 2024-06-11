Is GIII Apparel Group (GIII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is GIII Apparel Group (GIII). GIII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44. Over the past 52 weeks, GIII's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 6.29, with a median of 7.70.

We also note that GIII holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GIII's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, GIII's PEG has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.45.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GIII has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in GIII Apparel Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GIII looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

