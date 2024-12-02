News & Insights

Giglio.com Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 04:21 am EST

Giglio.com SpA (IT:GCOM) has released an update.

Giglio.com has acquired 2,000 of its own shares at an average price of 0.96 euros per share, totaling 1,916 euros, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiative to manage its share capital effectively, underlining its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

