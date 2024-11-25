GIGLIO.COM Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Giglio.com SpA (IT:GCOM) has released an update.
GIGLIO.COM, a global luxury fashion e-tailer, has recently repurchased 2,400 of its own shares at an average price of 1.00 euro each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move, executed with the help of Equita SIM, reflects the company’s commitment to reinforce shareholder value. As a result, GIGLIO.COM now holds 124,000 of its own shares, making up 1% of its total share capital.
